STATEWIDE — Historic times at the U.S. capital. It is something that will be talked about for years to come as a defining moment in U.S. History and it was something that forced Central Florida’s college professors and high school teachers to change their lesson plan the day after the riots.

Dave Theobald, a government, history, and economics teacher for the Christian Academy of Central Florida, had to shift his lesson plan after events at the capitol Wednesday.

“The Confederate flag in the four years of the Civil War never made it to the Capital building,” he told his class.

He says that historical events are also recent ones that have a cause and effect.

For example, for more than 50 days, Theobald was in a coma battling with the coronavirus and because of being part of that historical event, he missed things like voting in the past presidential election.

“I think cause and effect is one of the biggest principles that we as history teachers try to teach. What causes these events? What effects happen because of them?” he points out.

Theobald has gained 20 pounds since being home and is no longer required to be on a ventilator all day to help him breathe.

Stetson University professor Dr. Paul Croce was asked how he would explain what happened in D.C. to his students He too said it was about the events that led up to the Wednesday clash.

“In this case, the groundwork was from the build-up of anger. The build-up of anger on all sides, especially with Trump, who really frames his campaigning to appeal to emotions to get people angry,” says Croce.

No one can erase what the world has gone through in the past 10 months. It can be thought through in years to come by comparing them to previous events.

“The Spanish flu in 1919 and how that lead into the 1920’s very relevant with what we are dealing with today from this pandemic,” Croces says.<

In the lesson of compromise and acceptance, Croce says the country did not pass.

“We failed at the art of how to try and get along with those we don’t like,” he notes.

Whether it is today, tomorrow, or years from now, January 6, 2021, will now be a day discussed in classrooms.

