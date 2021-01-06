President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the ongoing violence at the United States Capitol, where supporters of President Trump breached the building in protest of the certification of the Electoral College votes in Biden’s favor.

The president-elect, who was originally slated to give remarks about the economy, delayed his address by several hours as the situation in Washington, D.C., escalated. Biden told assembled reporters he was “sorry, not just for the inconvenience, but I'm sorry for the reason that I've delayed coming out to speak to you.”

“At this time, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we've seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol Building itself. An assault on the people's representatives and the police sworn to protect them,” Biden said, adding the violence is also “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business.”

Biden demanded Trump immediately make a televised address calling on his supporters to cease the violence.

Still, the president-elect said he remains optimistic about the future of the nation.

“Notwithstanding what I saw today, I remain optimistic about the incredible opportunities. There has never been anything we can't do when we do it together,” he said. “Let me be very clear: The scenes of chaos in the Capitol do not reflect the true America, do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent; this is disorder.”

Biden concluded his address with a simple message to Trump: “So, President Trump, step up.”

Soon after Biden’s speech, Trump released a video to Twitter encouraging those committing acts of violence to “go home now.” The president also doubled down on his claims that the presidential election was stolen from him, urging his supporters not to “play into the hands” of Democrats with continued demonstrations.

“You have to go home now. We have to have peace,” Trump said in part. “We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt.”

Already, at least one person was shot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.