Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday he was reluctant to take a call from President Donald Trump, who pressed the Republican official to “find” the 11,780 votes needed to flip the state to him.

What You Need To Know Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday he was reluctant to take a call from President Donald Trump, who pressed the Republican official to “find” the 11,780 votes needed to flip the state to him



In the call, Trump falsely claimed he won Georgia by “a lot," rattled off debunked conspiracies, urged the secretary of state to “recalculate” the results and said not doing so would be a “criminal offense”



Raffensperger told "Good Morning America" that Trump continues to believe conspiracies that his office has investigated and debunked and that he wanted to tell the president that his data is "just plain wrong"

A recording of the Saturday call was obtained by The Washington Post. It was the 19th call from the White House switchboard to Raffensperger’s office since the election, The New York Times reported.

Raffensperger told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that he didn’t believe it was appropriate to speak with Trump, in part because the president’s campaign has active litigation against the state and him alleging that tens of thousands of ballots were cast illegally.

“But we took the call, and we had a conversation,” Raffensperger said. “He did most of the talking; we did most of the listening. But I did want to make my points that the data that he has is just plain wrong.”

In the call, Trump falsely claimed he won Georgia by “a lot” and rattled off debunked conspiracies, among them that ballots were shredded, that voting machine parts were being removed to cover up malfeasance, that thousands of votes were cast on the behalf of dead people and that ballots for Biden were scanned three times.

Biden won Georgia by 11,779 votes. The state has conducted a hand-count audit, a separate recount and a signature-match audit in Cobb County, none of which found any significant discrepancies in the vote tally.

Georgia certified its election results on Nov. 20, and the state’s Electoral College delegates cast their 16 votes for Biden on Dec. 14. A joint session of Congress will meet Wednesday to vote on certifying the Electoral College results. At least 140 Republican House members and 12 GOP senators are expected to object to raise questions about election integrity, but they have no real chance of blocking Biden’s victory.

Raffensperger said his office has investigated the many allegations about election fraud but has found nothing to support them.

“For the last two months, we’ve been fighting the rumor whack-a-mole,” he told “Good Morning America. “And it was pretty obvious very early on that we debunked every one of those theories that have been out there but that President Trump continues to believe them.”

In Saturday’s call to Raffensperger, Trump urged the secretary of state to “recalculate” the results and said not doing so would be a “criminal offense.”

David Worley, the only Democrat on Georgia’s Election Board, has called for Raffensperger to investigate possible civil and criminal violations committed by Trump during the call. Worley argues that Trump violated a Georgia law prohibiting anyone from requesting that another individual engage in election fraud.

Raffensperger indicated Monday that, because he was involved in the call, he believes it would be a conflict of interest for his office to investigate.

“I understand that the Fulton County district attorney wants to look at it,” he said. “Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go.”

The secretary of state said he didn’t feel pressured by Trump to change the election results in the state. Asked if he believed the president’s request was legal, Raffensperger said: “I’m not a lawyer. All I know is that we’re going to follow the law, follow the process, truth matters and we’ve been fighting these rumors for the last two months.”

Despite being caught in the middle of Trump’s aggressive efforts to subvert the election results and becoming a target of attacks and threats from the president’s supporters, Raffensperger didn’t rule out voting for Trump in 2024.

“I support Republicans,” he said. “I always have. I probably always will."

“President Trump is not on the ballot in 2024 right now, so we’ll just have to wait and see what would happen," he added.