On Monday, House lawmakers published the final text of a massive package to both fund the government through next year and provide billions of dollars in economic relief related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-awaited bill — the text of which is more than 5,500 pages — faces a midnight deadline to pass, since a short-term funding resolution is set to expire Monday night, potentially prompting a government shutdown.

Congressional leaders say the bill will pass in time, though they advised lawmakers to be prepared to stay for votes late into the night. House lawmakers were set to begin debating the legislation after 5 p.m., which would allow them to vote and send the legislation to the Senate late in the evening.

“It will probably be late, but we’re going to finish tonight,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told reporters.

The bill includes appropriations to fund government agencies and functions through the end of fiscal year 2021 — a $1.4 trillion measure — along with a $900 billion relief package, which renews unemployment relief, small business aid and delivers direct $600 payments to Americans. It also includes funding for rental assistance, education, vaccine distribution and other hurting industries.

It also attaches additional bills to those major pieces of legislation, including a measure to ban many surprise medical bills.

The House convened again Monday afternoon to take up the bill after the the House rules committee first met to review the package, a necessary step in bringing the legislation to the floor.

“Something is better than nothing,” said committee member Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA), who spoke about long lines for food pantries in her home district. “Tonight, I urge my colleagues to not fight for perfect.”

Democrats long fought for a much larger measure, and the House passed the $2.2 trillion HEROES Act in May. Republicans had pushed for a smaller, more-targeted bill, which also didn’t garner enough support.

On Monday, lawmakers on both sides acknowledged the coronavirus relief bill was long overdue, stalled for months due to partisan disagreement over its size and a handful of sticking points.

“This bill could have been done months ago,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), who blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the hold-up, calling House Democrats’ efforts to pass a larger bill “one-sided.”

During those months, unemployment remained high, with another 885,000 filing jobless claims in the second week of December and more than 20 million Americans collecting some form of unemployment benefits.

"I am deeply disappointed that Congress is so unforgivably late in completing our work. The fiscal year began on Oct.1, nearly three months ago,” said Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont Monday. “There is absolutely no reason why this bill could not have been finished months ago."

Democrats have vowed to fight for additional aid in 2021, and President-elect Joe Biden has also expressed support for more relief.

“When we say it's a first step, let us embrace it,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on the floor Monday morning. “I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote today on this legislation, respecting it for what it does, not judging it for what it does not, but recognizing that more needs to be done.