WILMINGTON, Del. — Calling him a “new voice with new ideas determined to move past old politics,” President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday formally introduced former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary.

"What I admire about Pete is he's always clear about who he is, what he believes and how he wants to bring people in, not exclude them,” Biden said of his former opponent for the Democratic presidential nomination. “He's able to walk into any room, leave people inspired with his ability to describe an America that's best for us, all of us -- an America that's hopeful, bold, creative, inclusive; an America that can do literally anything."

The president-elect said transportation secretary is a key role because the department, which helps oversee the nation’s highway system, planes, trains and mass transit, is “at the intersection of some of our most ambitious plans to build back better,” including infrastructure investments, climate policies and job creation.

If confirmed, Buttigieg would become the first openly gay Cabinet member in American history.

Buttigieg told the story of James Hormel, an openly gay man whom President Bill Clinton nominated to be ambassador to Luxembourg. Clinton used a so-called recess appointment in 1999 to install Hormel in the role two years after Senate Republicans blocked his confirmation vote.

"I watched that story,” Buttigieg said. “I learned something about some of the limits that exist in this country when it comes to who is allowed to belong. But just as important, I saw how those limits could be challenged. So two decades later, I can't help but think of a 17-year-old somewhere who might be watching us right now, somebody who wonders whether and where they belong in the world and even in their own family. And I'm thinking about the message that today's announcement is sending to them."

At 38 years old, Buttigieg would inject youth into a Biden administration dominated so far by leaders with decades of experience in Washington.

Buttigieg said he has always been fascinated with transportation. He said he once wanted to be an airline pilot and would go out of his way to take long train rides home to Indiana from Harvard, where he attended college.

"Travel, in my mind, is synonymous with growth, with adventure, even love, so much so that I proposed to my husband, Chasten, in an airport terminal. Don't let anybody ever tell you that O'Hare isn't romantic,” he joked.

He touted his transportation-related accomplishments while mayor of South Bend, including reimagining how people and vehicles move through the city and creating partnerships to improve rail service and make the city more bike friendly.

But Buttigieg said he also understands the challenges created by "generations of often-inadequate state and federal infrastructure funding."

"At its best, transportation makes the American dream possible, getting people and goods to where they need to be, directly and indirectly creating good-paying jobs,” he said. “At its worst, misguided policies and missed opportunities can reinforce racial, economic and environmental injustice, dividing and isolating neighborhoods, undermining government's basic role to empower everyone to thrive."

Buttigieg said the U.S. now has a “historic opportunity.”

“This administration can deliver policies and resources that will create jobs, rise to the climate challenge and equitably serve all Americans, all while continuing to ensure the safety of travelers and workers alike,” he said.

"Americans shouldn't settle for less than our peers in the developed world when it comes to our roads and bridges, our railways and transit systems. The U.S. should lead the way. And I know that in this administration, we will."

A former Navy officer and Afghanistan war veteran, Buttigieg was South Bend’s mayor from 2012-20. Despite lacking a typical resume for a White House run, he challenged Biden, Kamala Harris and others for the Democratic nomination and had strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire before ultimately dropping out and endorsing Biden.