The departure of Attorney General William Barr will briefly leave Jeffrey Rosen, now the deputy attorney general, as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Barr is resigning Dec. 23. His exit comes while Trump has yet to acknowledge to Joe Biden won the presidential election and continues to allege widespread voter fraud, claims that have been rejected repeatedly in the courts.

Trump also publicly voiced his frustration with Barr for not revealing before the election that federal authorities were investigating the business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter or announcing the findings of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

Rosen, the No. 2 official in the Justice Department, will take over for Barr until Biden installs his own attorney general. The president-elect has not yet announced his nomination.

In a tweet Monday, Trump called Rosen “an outstanding person” and “Highly respected.”

Rosen, 62, will be the sixth person to fill the role of attorney general under Trump, the fourth in an acting capacity.

He has served as deputy attorney general since his Senate confirmation in May 2019. When Barr agreed in 2019 to take over the Justice Department, he insisted that he pick his own deputy. He chose Rosen, who had been the deputy secretary of the Transportation Department.

Rosen lacked experience in the Justice Department, but Barr liked his managerial experience, The Wall Street Journal reported.

As deputy attorney general, Rosen was the Justice Department’s chief operating officer, overseeing day-to-day affairs, including litigation, U.S. attorneys offices and activities across several law enforcement agencies. He took a leading role in the government’s antitrust case against Google as well as the case against Purdue Pharma, which pleaded guilty to three felonies and agreed to an $8.3 billion settlement for its practices related to the addictive painkiller OxyContin.

Some Justice Department officials The Wall Street Journal spoke with said they do not expect Rosen to deviate from Barr’s policies but noted that Rosen has been involved in litigation the White House had special interest in, most notably a lawsuit against former Trump national security adviser John Bolton over his tell-all book that was highly critical of the president.

Rosen’s career has largely been in the private sector, including two stints as a partner with the law firm Kirkland & Ellis.

In addition to his time as the No. 2 official in the Justice and Transportation departments, he was the general counsel for the White House Office of Management and Budget from 2006-09 and general counsel for the Transportation Department from 2003-06.

Rosen graduated with a bachelor’s in economics from from Northwestern University in 1979 and earned his juris doctorate from Harvard Law School in 1982.

Richard Donoghue, who works in Rosen’s office, will take over as deputy attorney general upon Rosen’s promotion.