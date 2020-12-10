Rudy Giuliani was discharged Wednesday after spending three nights in the hospital with the novel coronavirus.

The former New York City mayor and President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer left MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., around 5 p.m., according to multiple reports.

The Hill posted video of Giuliani, 76, being driven from the hospital in an SUV. Giuliani, who falsely claimed on his WABC radio show Tuesday that "you can overdo the mask,” was seen wearing a mask and giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

On Twitter Thursday, Giuliani he was back to “100%.” He called the treatment he received from nurses and hospital staff “miraculous.”

“I walked in with serious symptoms,” Giuliani said. “I walked out better than ever.”

My treatment by the nurses and staff at Georgetown Med Star Hospital was miraculous.



I walked in with serious symptoms. I walked out better than ever.



Drs. Beckett, Kumar and Layman led an all-star team.



The advice of the WH Dr. Sean

Conley and Dr. Zev Zelenko was so valuable — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 10, 2020

The former NYC mayor also expressed his "special appreciation" to his son, Andrew, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nov., as well as President Trump "for his advice, support and friendship."

"He’s not only a great President, he’s a good friend," Giuliani said.

Extra special appreciation for my son Andrew’s loving care, my friend and co-host Dr. Maria encouraging me to get the right treatment and @realdonaldtrump for his advice, support and friendship. He’s not only a great President, he’s a good friend. https://t.co/5Dz0nCaZNH — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 10, 2020

Giuliani said Tuesday that he was treated with the steroid dexamethasone and the antiviral drug remdesivir — some of the same treatments that Trump received when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early October.

Giuliani, who has been leading Trump’s efforts to overturn last month’s election loss to Joe Biden, said he will testify before the Georgia Legislature on Thursday, although he did not indicate whether that would be done virtually or in-person. Giuliani and Trump have made repeated allegations about widespread voter fraud, but they have lost dozens of court cases largely due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

In recent weeks, Giuliani has largely focused on trying to persuade Republican lawmakers in battleground states to intervene.