Without additional coronavirus relief passed by the time lawmakers leave Washington for the holidays, several aid programs would expire in the coming days, with many running out of funding by Dec. 31.

Lawmakers continue to refine a $908 bipartisan proposal, and a $916 billion White House proposal is on the table, though it remains a nonstarter for Democrats because it lacks weekly unemployment subsidies.

On Thursday, congressional leaders expressed optimism about securing a deal next week, but the path to compromise is still unclear.

Unemployment Benefits

To start, millions of Americans covered by two federal unemployment programs passed as part of the CARES Act in March would lose their weekly payments at the end of the year.

More than 8.5 million Americans were covered under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance at the end of November, according to the latest jobs report, which covers those who don’t qualify for normal state unemployment benefits, such as independent contractors, people who are self-employed and part-time workers.

Another 4.5 million rely on a federal program that allows them to extend their benefits for 13 weeks after they exhaust unemployment in their state. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program also expires on Dec. 31.

The extra $600 weekly benefit passed by Congress at the beginning of the year expired at the end of July, but the bipartisan proposal in talks this week would include a $300 weekly subsidy.

Aid for Small Businesses

While a forgivable loan program expired in August, there are still active programs to aid small businesses that are set to expire on Dec. 31.

They include a low-interest disaster loan program designed to aid businesses that have seen a loss in revenue but need to keep up with operating expenses such as rent and employee benefits.

Two other tax breaks passed under the CARES Act are also set to expire. Currently, employers can delay the payment of payroll taxes until the end of 2022, and employers who kept their staff despite hardship due to COVID-19 can apply for a 2020 tax credit. Both programs would lapse on Dec. 31.

The Paycheck Protection Program — which allows businesses to apply for loans that are forgivable if used to keep employees paid and for other eligible expenses — expired in August, with money left over. A renewal of the PPP is expected to be part of any final relief agreement Congress negotiates in the coming days.

Moratorium on Evictions

Thousands of Americans could be without a place to live in the new year after an emergency block on evictions expires at the end of 2020.

After a federal moratorium on evictions expired in July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its own emergency order to extend the moratorium through Dec. 31.

Tenants are still expected to pay rent, but if they don’t — and as long as they present the CDC’s order to their landlord — they can’t be evicted for nonpayment. That could change without an extension past December.

The bipartisan relief proposal would extend the moratorium at least through February, and it includes $25 billion in rental assistance.

Student Loan Relief

Last week, Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos extended student loan relief through Jan. 31, since it was originally set to expire at the end of the year.

The freeze suspends payments and prevents federal student loans from collecting interest during the relief period.

The $908 billion bipartisan relief proposal would extend the freeze through April, and it includes additional education funding.

There are several other programs set to end in the coming weeks, as laid out in a report from the Congressional Research Service this week.

Prominent lawmakers have vowed a COVID relief bill by next Friday, when both members are set to leave Washington, D.C. for the holiday break, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"We cannot leave here without having a piece of legislation," Pelosi said in a press conference Thursday morning.