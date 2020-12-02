Despite a bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill being proposed in congress Tuesday, Congressman Joe Morelle says federal intervention is needed immediately.

The $908 billion bill adds money to the Payment Protection Program, unemployment assistance, education, and rental assistance.

But, the proposed bill does not include funding for stimulus checks.

Morelle says action is needed now to help businesses out.

"I don't think many of these businesses will get through this without federal intervention. It's really gotta be this week or next or else they'll not get through the holidays," Morelle said.