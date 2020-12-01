WASHINGTON — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn will head to the White House on Tuesday to answer questions about why his agency has not yet granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, according to multiple reports.

Axios reported that Hahn will meet with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

Hahn had requested the conversation be held by phone, but Meadows insisted on a face-to-face meeting, reports said.

Pfizer and BioNTech applied for emergency use authorization on Nov. 20. President Donald Trump has been privately frustrated that the FDA has not greenlit the vaccine yet, CNN reported.

In a statement to Axios on Monday night, Hahn defended the pace of the approval process, saying, "Let me be clear — our career scientists have to make the decision and they will take the time that's needed to make the right call on this important decision.”

The FDA has scheduled a Dec. 10 meeting of its outside advisory panel to discuss Pfizer and BioNTech’s application. The agency announced Monday it has also scheduled a Dec. 17 meeting to discuss the emergency use authorization request for a separate vaccine candidate, developed by Moderna Inc.

Pfizer announced last month that its vaccine is 95% effective and has no serious side effects.

An agency spokesperson told Axios that the FDA received thousands of pages of data that was then divvied up to experts for review. Once those reviews are complete, they are integrated into an overall review.

"Completion of these reviews involves such things as ensuring that the manufacturing process and the controls on manufacturing are appropriate, checking statistical analyses performed to ensure that they were done properly and doing additional analyses, as necessary, to look at the effect of the vaccine on subsets of individuals who might be at greater risk of adverse effects,” the spokesperson said.

Spectrum News has reached out to the White House for comment on the meeting between Hahn and Meadows.