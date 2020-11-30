Before the Electoral College casts its votes mid-December, states first face a deadline to settle election disputes exactly six days prior, known as the “safe harbor” deadline. This year, that date is Dec. 8.

What You Need To Know The Electoral College will meet and cast its votes mid-December



States are meant to settle their election disputes and confirm results by Dec. 8, the "safe harbor" deadline



In many states where legal disputes are ongoing, officials have certified results



The Trump campaign has vowed to appeal some if its failed challenges to the Supreme Court

The “safe harbor” deadline is intended to give states plenty of time to finish recounts, settle legal disputes and certify their results before the electors meet in each state and vote on Dec. 14. If a state meets the deadline, their results are considered “conclusive” by Congress under U.S. law.

If a state doesn’t meet the deadline, the newly-elected Congress can decide who wins the state’s electoral votes in January, based on the counts submitted by officials.

Nearly every state awards its electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in that state, except Maine and Nebraska, which split their electoral votes.

On Thanksgiving Day — his first time answering questions in weeks — President Trump said he would leave the White House if the electors vote in favor of Joe Biden, which they are expected to do. Still, he has continued to falsely claim widespread voter fraud, saying without evidence that votes for him were “tossed.”

Most states where President Trump’s campaign continues to file disputes have certified their results.

On Sunday, Wisconsin, which hasn’t yet certified, completed a recount requested by President Trump’s campaign that confirmed Biden’s win by more than 20,000 votes. The Badger State is expected to certify the results Monday ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Georgia and Pennsylvania have already certified their election results, but the Trump campaign’s legal team has continued to pursue challenges in both states.

In Pennsylvania on Friday, an appeals court rejected the campaign’s request to overturn the state’s certification of results. The president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has also said his team may appeal that case to the Supreme Court.

In Georgia Monday, Trump lawyers again asked the state to do an audit of absentee ballot signatures, even though the state has counted its votes three times — including once by hand — and certified its results on Nov. 20.

And on Monday, Arizona certified its election results in favor of president-elect Biden, who won the state by just over 10,000 votes.

“This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and election procedures — despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary,” said Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

According to the Associated Press, President-elect Biden is presumed to get 306 electoral votes and President Trump will receive 232.

In 2016, seven electors were “faithless,” meaning they voted against their state’s popular vote and changed the electoral vote count. Still, faithless electors are rare, and most states have laws to either fine or replace electors who depart from the decision of the popular vote.