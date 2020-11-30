President Donald Trump lashed out Sunday night after “60 Minutes” aired an interview with a former federal official who explained in detail why he believes the presidential election was secure.

What You Need To Know Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs reiterated in a "60 Minutes" interview that the presidential election was secure



Krebs was fired earlier this month after releasing a statement that contradicted President Donald Trump's basebless claims of a rigged election



In the interview, Krebs batted down conspiracy theories promoted by Trump and his allies, calling them "nonsense"



On Twitter, Trump slammed the "60 Minutes" piece; Twitter has labeled Trump's post as containing disputed claims about election fraud

Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims that mass fraud cost him reelection. His campaign has lost in court time and time again, failing to produce adequate evidence to support his allegations. Meanwhile, recounts and audits have only confirmed that Democrat Joe Biden won the election, which major media organizations projected Nov. 7.

In a Nov. 12 statement, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and its partners contradicted Trump’s claims by saying, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history” and, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Trump fired Christopher Krebs, CISA’s director, six days later, saying the statement “was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud.”

In his interview with “60 Minutes,” Krebs said he stood by the statement.

“I'm not a public servant anymore, but I feel I still got some public service left in me,” Krebs said. “And, you know, it's hard once you take that oath to uphold and defend the constitution from threats foreign and domestic, it's hard to walk away from that. And if I can reinforce or confirm for one person that the vote was secure, the election was secure, then I feel like I've done my job.

“There is no foreign power that is flipping votes,” he added. “There's no domestic actor flipping votes. I did it right. We did it right. This was a secure election.”

Trump took to Twitter after the interview aired to write that “60 Minutes” never asked the Trump administration for comment on their story, calling the nation's election security "an international joke" in a post that espoused a number of false claims, without evidence, about the election. (Twitter has since flagged the president's post as having disputed claims about election fraud.)

In addition to attacking mail-in ballots, Trump and his allies have questioned the reliability of electronic voting machines. Among the many claims, the president has repeated a conspiracy theory that one voting machine company, Dominion Voting Systems, deleted 2.7 million votes that were cast for him.

Krebs said that is impossible because paper ballots allow audits to confirm the machine counts. He said 95% of machine ballots cast in 2020 have a paper record associated with them, compared to about 82% in 2016.

“That gives you the ability to prove that there was no malicious algorithm or hacked software that adjusted the tally of the vote, and just look at what happened in Georgia,” Krebs said. “Georgia has machines that tabulate the vote. They then held a hand recount, and the outcome was consistent with the machine vote.

“And so that pretty thoroughly, in my opinion, debunks some of these sensational claims out there that I've called nonsense and a hoax, that there is some hacking of these election vendors and their software and their systems across the country. It's just — it’s nonsense.”

Krebs, a lifelong Republican, said it bothered him to see Trump campaign lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, hold a news conference charging that the election was fixed while spewing unfounded claims.

“It was upsetting because what I saw was a apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people,” Krebs said. “It's not me, it's not just CISA. It's the tens of thousands of election workers out there that had been working nonstop, 18-hour days, for months. They're getting death threats for trying to carry out one of our core democratic institutions, an election.

“And that was, again, to me, a press conference that I just — it didn't make sense. What it was actively doing was undermining democracy. And that's dangerous.”