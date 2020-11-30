PHOENIX — Arizona became the latest battleground state to certify its election results Monday, dealing yet another blow to President Donald Trump’s long shot quest to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

What You Need To Know Arizona on Monday certified Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump in the state



Biden won Arizona, a state Trump carried in 2016, by just 10,457 votes



The Trump campaign had filed a lawsuit seeking a manual recount in the state but dropped it



The certification also clears the way for Mark Kelly to be sworn into the Senate after his special election victory

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified the results and officially named Biden the winner of the state, giving him its 11 electoral votes. The Democratic former vice president edged the Republican incumbent by 10,457 votes in Arizona.

Major media organizations projected on Nov. 7 that Biden would win the election.

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Arizona alleging that some voters were confused on Election Day and feared their ballots were not counted by machines, and sought a manual recount in Maricopa County. The campaign, however, dropped the suit Nov. 13 after finding that the margin of victory could not be overcome.

Trump won Arizona in 2016.

Trump and his and allies have falsely blamed mass voter fraud for the president’s loss, and is campaign has lost dozens of lawsuits across the country.

Hobbs, a Democrat, certified the results in the presence of Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans who have defended the integrity of the vote.

“The pandemic and COVID-19 brought new unprecedented challenges for our state,” Ducey said. “But as I said before, we do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong, and that’s why I have bragged on it so much.”

Added Hobbs: “This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and election procedures — despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary.”

The certification also clears the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to be sworn in to the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Kelly defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally in a special election on Nov. 3. Because it was a special election, he does not have to wait until Jan. 3 to take his oath.