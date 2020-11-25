WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has told confidants that he plans to pardon Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, before leaving office, according to multiple reports.

Flynn, who served as Trump’s national security adviser for 23 days in early 2017, twice pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak regarding sanctions imposed by the Obama administration related to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

After spending three years prosecuting Flynn’s case and recommending in January he be sentenced to six months in prison, the Justice Department, directed by Attorney General William Barr, abruptly announced in May it planned to drop the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.”

The Justice Department said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

The move raised questions about possible political influence at the DOJ. Federal court Judge Emmet Sullivan is deciding whether to grant the request to withdraw the case.

Axios was the first to report on Trump’s conversations about pardoning Flynn, which would not be unexpected. On March 15, the president tweeted of Flynn, “I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!”

Multiple sources have told CNN that the White House has discussed a possible pardon for Flynn.

Flynn, 61, is expected to be one of a series of pardons, Axios and The New York Times reported. Outgoing presidents traditionally grant pardons and commute sentences in their final days in office.

Trump, who previously said he fired Flynn weeks into his presidency because he lied to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence, has since painted the picture that Flynn was an innocent man entrapped by Obama administration officials determined to “take down a president.” Flynn also has been viewed as a victim of political retaliation by many Trump supporters and conservative media figures.

“What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!” Trump tweeted on April 30.

Flynn’s lawyer is Sidney Powell, who was a member of the Trump campaign’s legal team alleging that widespread fraud cost the president reelection. After Powell made a number of wild claims in public, campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis released a statement Sunday disavowing Powell.

Powell admitted to Sullivan in September that she and Trump had discussed a possible pardon but said she asked the president not to step in.