WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday canceled plans to travel to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to join his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Republican state lawmakers for a hearing on allegations of election fraud, according to multiple reports.

The White House said there were no changes to the president's public schedule, which showed no events Wednesday



A Trump campaign strategist who had been in close contact with Giuliani said Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19, although it's not clear if that affected Trump's plans

Several news organizations, citing sources familiar with the plans, reported that Trump was expected to attend the event. But White House spokesman Judd Deere said Wednesday there was no update to the president’s public schedule, which shows no events for the day.

It would have been the first time Trump left the Washington area since the Nov. 3 election.

While it’s not clear why the president apparently altered his plans, Trump campaign strategist Boris Epshteyn announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Epshteyn has been in close contact with Giuliani in recent days, including at Thursday’s press conference in Washington.

It was not immediately clear if Giuliani will participate in Wednesday's event hosted by the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee.

Trump has not conceded the election to Joe Biden and continues to make repeated baseless claims about widespread voter fraud. Most major media outlets called the election for Biden on Nov. 7.

The Trump campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits in battleground states but has repeatedly lost in court and failed to prevent any evidence of fraud that might overturn Biden’s victory.

On Monday, the General Services Administration ascertained that Biden was the apparent winner of the election, beginning the formal transition process. Trump tweeted that he authorized GSA Administrator Emily Murphy to begin the process, but he has carried on with his claims of a rigged election.

On Saturday, a federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed the Trump campaign’s lawsuit seeking to invalidate millions of votes. Judge Matthew Brann said the campaign presented “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence."

Biden won Pennsylvania and its 20 Electoral College votes by more than 80,000 votes. Pennsylvania certified the results Tuesday.