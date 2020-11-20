MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission ordered a partial recount of the presidential election results in Dane and Milwaukee counties after receiving a petition and $3 million payment from the Trump campaign.

The unanimous decision for a recount comes following a meeting of the six-member bipartisan Elections Commission, which met late Wednesday and into the early morning hours Thursday.

The recount order requires Milwaukee and Dane counties board of canvassers to meet by 9 a.m. Saturday, November 21, however, they were allowed to begin their recount process as early as Thursday.

Why is the Trump Campaign Seeking a Partial Recount?

Trump campaign officials allege absentee ballots were illegally altered and issued, and government officials gave illegal advice allowing Wisconsin's Voter ID laws to be circumvented.

However, officials at both the local and state levels have seen no credible evidence substantiating such accusations.

“The people of Wisconsin deserve to know whether their election processes worked in a legal and transparent way," Jim Troupis, counsel to the campaign, said. "Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements. We will not know the true results of the election until only the legal ballots cast are counted. We will not stop fighting for transparency and integrity in our electoral process to ensure that all Americans can trust the results of a free and fair election in Wisconsin and across the country.”





The campaign is accusing the Wisconsin Elections Commission of having directed municipal clerks to illegally alter incomplete ballots by relying on “personal knowledge,” or unspecified “lists or databases at his or her disposal” to add in missing information on returned absentee ballots.

“Let me give you the example in Milwaukee County that we know happened; people sent in envelopes with their ballot in it and the envelope was incorrect,” Troupis said. “Something on the envelope was missing; required by law but missing. For example, an address.”

The Trump campaign's petition argues for throwing out potentially tens of thousands of votes based on those allegations.





“Instead of sending them back to the voter, which is what the law allows, the law says if you see that you can send it back to them, but you can't touch it, you can't write in someone,” Troupis said. “They didn't do that in Milwaukee County—it's a shock. They actually went and corrected. They would go in and, literally, write in addresses for people—they didn't even know the people.”

However, the Elections Commission sent a memo to local clerks on Oct. 19 with guidance on how to spoil absentee ballots and make corrections if necessary, including if an envelope was missing the witness address. However, all the other information had to be there; if there was no witness signature or witness date, the ballot is invalid. They could not correct anything on the ballot, only on the envelope.

“The witness can appear without the voter to add their signature or address,” the memo states. “Please note that the clerk should attempt to resolve any missing witness address information prior to Election Day if possible, and this can be done through reliable information (personal knowledge, voter registration information, through a phone call with the voter or witness). The witness does not need to appear to add a missing address.”

The guidance has been in place since 2016. According to a memo from Oct. 18, 2016, local clerks are required to “take corrective actions in an attempt to remedy a witness address error.”

“This was a decision of the commission in 2016, in terms of their interpretation of the law that a witness has to always apply their own signature and a voter has to apply their own signature, but in terms of the address information if a witness did not include their address information, but the clerk or poll worker had that information readily available or reliably available, they were able to add that, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said during a press conference Thursday. “So that's been in existence since 2016. It was something that was advised by DOJ in 2016 under a different administration. It was something, at the time, that was moved by the Republican members of the commission and has been in place for every election since 2016, including the 2016 presidential election.”

Troupis is also accusing municipal clerks across Wisconsin of issuing absentee ballots to voters without requiring an application, which he said is in direct conflict with Wisconsin's absentee voting safeguards.

However, to get a ballot in Wisconsin you must be registered and have requested one. Wolfe said those records are contained in both poll books and absentee ballot logs, which have already been checked once during the canvassing process.

“You have to have the same number of registrations, you have to have the same number of applications in order to reconcile the number of ballots that were issued, and if there's any issue found during that process, so if there's any issue found during the canvassing process or during the recount process, where that doesn't reconcile, then they have to dig deeper into that, and that, of course, would be an issue we all have to examine, but we did not see that in the boards of canvass,” Wolfe said.

The petition also accuses some Democrat county clerks of having illegally advised voters to mischaracterize that they were indefinitely confined to circumvent Wisconsin voter ID law.



If you are confined to your home due to COVID-19, you can request a “permanent absentee” ballot, which doesn’t require an ID. Just select the “permanent absentee” box when requesting to vote absentee at https://t.co/NuEsggbXKv — City of Madison, Wisconsin (@CityofMadison) March 25, 2020



On March 25, 2020, while the “Safer at Home” order was still in place, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell posted a statement on his Facebook page, which included the following excerpts:



I have informed Dane County Municipal Clerks that during this emergency and based on the Governor’s Stay at Home order, I am declaring all Dane County voters may indicate as needed that they are indefinitely confined due to illness. This declaration will make it easier for Dane County voters to participate in this election by mail in these difficult times. I urge all voters who request an absentee ballot and have trouble presenting [a] valid ID to indicate that they are indefinitely confined.

* * *

Voters are confined due to the COVID-19 illness. When the Stay at Home order by the Governor is lifted, the voter can change their designation back by contacting their clerk or updating their information in myvote.wi.gov. Voters who are able to provide a copy of their ID should do so and not indicate that they are indefinitely confined.



McDonell ultimately changed his guidance to voters and the WEC issued clarifying guidance shortly thereafter. This guidance was not given to voters in the Nov. 3 election.





“My intent was to mirror the advice and interpretation of the indefinitely confined statute that the Elections Commission provided, which is that the voter determines whether they qualify due to age, illness, etc. under that statute to be able to use that statute,” McDonell said. “So the [Wisconsin] Supreme Court, that was their ruling that that is the interpretation, and I agree with that, so I altered what I had written back in March and that was adjudicated by the Supreme Court.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that voters are the ones who decide whether they are indefinitely confined.







The number of indefinitely confined voters more than doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. However, the commission did clarify on Mar. 29 that the designation of indefinitely confined status is for each voter to make based upon their current circumstance, and doing so does not require a permanent or total inability of them to travel outside of their home.







Milwaukee and Dane counties are among the top liberal-leaning strongholds in Wisconsin, which is why Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, a Democrat, is accusing the Trump campaign of specifically targeting those parts of the state.

“I actually probably expected that he would go after cities, that he would go after communities that have voted for his opponent because that's the way he's lived his whole life and that's the way he's lived his whole career,” Barrett said,

Barrett called the recount a “futile attempt to disrupt democracy.”

“After four years of racial attacks, after four years of attacks on cities, after four years of attempting to divide people, why wouldn't President Trump end his presidency on one last failed attempt to divide us,” Barrett asked.

In response, Troupis said Democrats could do the same and request recounts in heavily Republican counties.

“All he has to do is pick up the phone, call the Biden campaign, and say 'Count Waukesha County, count Oconomowoc, count the Republican counties' because they can demand a recount of any county they want,” Troupis said. “I mean what he's saying is that we somehow cherry-picked? That's fine. We anticipate, I suppose, that could happen in our laws. That's why he has a right to ask for those other counties.”

Why Does This Recount Cost More Than Previous Ones?

The short answer: the coronavirus pandemic. For perspective, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested a statewide recount of the presidential election results in 2016, the Elections Commission estimated it to cost roughly $3.5 million, but the actual price turned out to be closer to $2 million. A statewide recount for the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin would have cost the Trump campaign nearly $7.9 million—a fee the campaign would've been required to pay upfront.

Even though the Trump campaign is only requesting a recount in two of Wisconsin's 72 counties, the costs are still significant. Estimated recount costs provided to the Wisconsin Elections Commission by Milwaukee County total $2,039,030.57 and another $740,808.24 for Dane County. The Trump campaign already paid the Elections Commission $3 million upfront prior to filing its recount petition.







The added expenses are primarily attributed to extra safety measures being taken by clerks to protect recount workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Funds will be spent on supplies like sanitizer, tables, and plexiglass, but also the rental fee of large venues that provide extra space to conduct the recount. Milwaukee County's will take place at the Wisconsin Center and Dane County's will be carried out at the Monona Terrace and Convention Center.

During a virtual press conference Wednesday, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said space was the main reason the recount wasn't being held in a county-owned building, which could be used for free.

“We needed to find a facility that could accommodate as many people as we could and also still keep people safe, and so we looked at several options and settled in on the Wisconsin Center because it's 188,000 square feet,” Christenson said. “When we put together a floor plan, we were able to socially distance very liberally and to allow people to stay safe."





Though there was no competitive bid process for the location, Christenson said keeping recount costs manageable was also carefully considered as the Trump campaign's money is being spent.

“We don't have that obligation, but I can tell you that we were,” Christenson said. “For example, I worked with the Republican appointee on our election commission. He had some questions, I said 'Hey, I'll meet you down there, let's go over it' and we worked together in a bipartisan fashion to try and address any concerns he had.”

Will State and Local Health Orders Impact the Recount Process?

Yes and no. While the process is largely exempt from gathering restrictions because it is considered to be an essential function, efforts are being made to keep recount workers socially distanced and there will still be capacity limits in the rooms where the recounts happen.

To accommodate the public viewing, both Milwaukee and Dane counties have set up cameras so the whole process can be watched online.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said he has been consulting the local health department every step of the way.

“We're an essential function, so we are technically exempt, however, we're still, you know going by the book, reaching out, we've reached out to the City of Milwaukee Health Department and requested that waiver,” Christenson said. “Also, we've submitted our opening plan, so to speak, to our own county department that handles that for their review and provide any feedback in terms of what our plan is to make sure people are safe.”

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell is also taking extra precautions. During the 2016 recount, Dane County completed the entire process by hand, but McDonell said machines will be used this time because of the pandemic.

“Primary is concern about the health of staff, but also folks who are going to be working the recount,” McDonell said. “Obviously, we're going to be taking a lot of precaution as best we can to provide that social distancing.”

How Long Will the Recount Take?

Local officials will have 13 days to complete the process, which means the deadline is Dec. 1. Only one day can be taken off once the recount begins, and officials in both counties have stated Thanksgiving will likely be the day chosen if they are still counting. Milwaukee officials, however, hope to be finished on Wednesday while leaders in Dane County still aren't sure how long it could take.

Here is the timeline for a recount:

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 – The Commission Chair issues the Recount Order. This starts the 13-day recount clock and is also the first day that recount boards can meet.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. – The deadline by which county boards of canvassers must convene for the recount (no later than 9:00 a.m. on the third day after the recount order is issued).

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 – The deadline to complete the recount. This is also the deadline, under Wisconsin law, for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to certify results from the General Election. Therefore, recounts must be completed and results must be filed with the Elections Commission by Noon on Dec. 1. Certifying the election before Dec. 8 means Wisconsin would qualify for the “safe harbor” precedent, which basically locks in the result. It protects the result from being changed by a lawsuit or anything else. This precedent applies to all 50 states nationwide.

Is a Recount Likely to Change Anything?

Historically speaking, recounts have changed very little. In 2016, the presidential election recount in Wisconsin resulted in a net gain of 131 votes for President Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Right now, President Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by nearly 20,000 votes.

County clerks are confident in the process and feel very little will change.

“The result will be the same as it was,” McDonell said. “I mean that's what we've seen across the state four years ago. This election, from my point of view, ran very smoothly.”

Wisconsin already triple-checks its official vote totals at all three levels of government, but Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry said a recount does provide another step to the process.

“The difference between the recount and the canvass is simply this: during a recount we actually touch the ballots,” Henry said. “We count the ballots, we recount the ballots. During the canvass, we pretty much just audit everything that occurred on Election Day.”

While the vote totals are unlikely to significantly shift, legal challenges by the Trump campaign to throw out votes seems to be more likely.​