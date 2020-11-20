WASHINGTON — The first White House briefing since Joe Biden was declared President-elect of the United States took place on Friday, quickly devolving into shouts from the assembled reporters as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to answer questions about the ongoing transition — or lack thereof.

President Trump has yet to concede the election, instead opting to launch multiple lawsuits across various states to discredit the results of the election. Trump frequently cites widespread voter fraud in mail-in ballots with no evidence to support his claims.

McEnany parroted those claims on Friday. When asked when Trump would clear the path for a Biden administration, McEnany indicated it wouldn’t be until every lawsuit filed his campaign was settled.

“Right now there's ongoing litigation. What we know is there are 74 million Americans that voted for this president, that’s more than any president has gotten in history,” she said. “These are real claims, and these individuals deserve to be heard. This was a system that had never been tried in American history, mass mail out voting. It's one that we’ve identified as particularly prone to fraud.”

Trump’s allegations of massive voting fraud have been refuted by a variety of judges, state election officials and an arm of his own administration’s Homeland Security Department. Many of his campaign’s lawsuits across the country have been thrown out of court.

No case has established irregularities of a scale that would change the outcome. Lawsuits that remain do not contain evidence that would flip the result.

And while it may be true that nearly 74 million Americans cast their ballots for Trump, per the Associated Press, Joe Biden received nearly 80 million votes in his favor.

The official transition process has not begun in earnest since General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy has not yet ascertained the official results of the election.

Without Murphy’s ascertainment of the results, Biden and his transition team will not have access to federal funds to begin preparations for the White House in earnest. Biden’s team has also been blocked from accessing briefings on topics ranging from national security to the localized distribution plan for a possible COVID vaccine.

McEnany on Friday said that the White House has “absolutely not” applied any pressure to Murphy or the GSA in determining the outcome of the election.

"GSA will make the determination of ascertainment at the right moment," she said. "Right now, there’s a constitutional process that’s being played out. There are questions being asked in court.”

McEnany also seemed to imply that the administration’s refusal to cooperate with Biden’s transition team is only fair given how Trump himself was treated as an incoming president four years ago.

“This president was never given an orderly transition of power, his presidency was never accepted,” she said, going on to cite various lawmakers who refused to attend Trump’s inauguration. “While in 2016 President Trump became the duly elected president, many sought to undermine him, discredit him, delegitimize him, and deny his victory.”

This is not an accurate portrayal of Trump’s transition to power. Not only did President Trump’s opponent in the 2016 election, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, concede the race almost immediately, but Trump met with President Obama at the White House on Nov. 10 — two days after the election.

"My number one priority in the next two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful," Obama said at the time.

McEnany also denied that President Trump’s Friday visit with two Michigan state legislators is an attempt to block Biden’s victory in the battleground state.

McEnany said Trump’s meeting with state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield was “not an advocacy meeting” and insisted “he routinely meets with lawmakers from across the country.” But such meetings are in fact rare, particularly now as Trump has maintained a low-profile since his electoral loss to Biden.

Michigan has yet to certify its results for Biden, who won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, according to unofficial results. Trump and his allies have been trying to convince judges and lawmakers in the state to set aside the popular vote and swap in Republican-chosen electors.

The most contentious part of the meeting may have come after McEnany left the podium, when reporters heckled her with claims that she was “not doing her job.” McEnany has not hosted a briefing in 49 days, and took only a handful of questions on Friday.

After McEnany quipped to CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins that she “doesn't call on activists,” the room ignited in swift uproar.

“I’m not an activist and you haven’t taken questions since October and you just took about five, Kayleigh,” Collins replied. "That’s not doing your job.”

Fellow reporters could be heard shouting questions as McEnany retreated into the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.