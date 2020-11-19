WASHINGTON, D.C. — While the Trump administration continues to block a formal transition of power to Joe Biden, a number of current and former Trump administration officials have privately reached out to the president-elect’s team, according to multiple reports.

Twelve days after major media organizations called the election for Biden, President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made false claims about widespread voter fraud, has refused to concede and his campaign is fighting in court to have votes discarded in battleground states he lost. The General Services Administration, which ascertains the election, triggering the transition process, has yet to sign off on Biden’s win.

Biden’s transition team, meanwhile, is being deprived of resources and information to help ensure a smooth handover.

The reported outreach seems to suggest that some people in Trump’s orbit believe Biden will indeed be sworn in as president on Jan. 20. The conversations being had are not as detailed as ones that would traditionally take place during an officially sanctioned transition, but they can at least give Biden transition members a glimpse into the issues they’ll face when the Democrat takes office, CNN reported.

One former Trump official told CNN they viewed the outreach as putting country over party. Another ex-White House official said he emailed someone he expects to assume a similar role in the Biden administration to offer his assistance.

A current administration official confirmed to the network that there has been informal communication with Biden’s team, but nothing substantive yet.

The conversations have been “nothing that would get us in trouble," the current official said. "Just an offer to be of help. They know what we mean, and what we can and can't do or say."

NBC News quoted two Biden transition officials as saying they have only heard from a few current and former Trump officials and that it’s “not a big deal.”

Spectrum News has reached out to Biden’s transition team for comment.

Kate Bedingfield, a transition adviser to Biden, told CNN: "It requires more than former officials choosing to step forward and be helpful to ensure a smooth transition of power. GSA should follow the law and ascertain the results of the election so that Americans get a smooth and effective hand off between administrations."

Biden has been blocked from receiving intelligence briefings that are traditionally given to presidents-elect, keeping him in the dark about national security and foreign policy matters. He also has warned that the lack of briefings on the coronavirus pandemic could put his administration behind in distributing a vaccine, saying “more people may die” unless Trump begins to share information soon.

"There's a whole lot of things we just don't have available to us, so unless it's made available to us soon, we'll be behind by weeks or months to put together the initiative relating to the biggest problem we have," Biden said during a discussion with front-line health care workers Wednesday.

Also, the Center for Presidential Transition at the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service released a study Tuesday saying an abbreviated transition period could hinder Biden’s ability to fill more than 1,200 positions requiring Senate confirmation, including some addressing the pandemic.

Biden has sought end-arounds, such as meeting Tuesday with dozens of experts outside the government on national security and diplomacy. His coronavirus advisers are meeting this week with officials from pharmaceutical companies developing COVID-19 vaccines. And his transition team has hired recently departed Justice Department officials.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Wednesday the Trump administration “is doing everything statutorily required” for a transition. She blamed the holdup on the General Services Administration, which is led by Emily Murphy, a Trump appointee.