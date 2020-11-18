WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – More than three-quarters of President Donald Trump’s supporters believe Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election was fraudulent, a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday found.

What You Need To Know A Monmouth University poll found that 77% of President Trump's backers believe the presidential election was fraudulent



Overall, 60% of Americans believe Biden won the election fair and square



Trump has refused to accept the results of the election, falsely blaming it on widespread voter fraud



The poll also found that Americans were happier that Trump lost than that Biden won

The survey conducted by Monmouth University found that 60% of Americans overall believe Biden won the election fair and square, while 32% pointed to voter fraud. But among Trump’s backers, 77% said they believed the election had been stolen from the Republican president.

Trump has refused to accept the results of the election, falsely blaming it on widespread voter fraud. He’s continued to publicly make baseless claims while his campaign fights in court to have votes tossed out.

Elections officials in battleground states that Biden won and the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, have all said there were no signs that the integrity of the election was compromised. Trump fired Krebs on Tuesday night over his remarks contradicting the president’s claims.

While major media organizations called the election for Biden on Nov. 7, Trump and his allies have insisted the election has not yet been decided. Monmouth’s poll shows the vast majority of Trump voters agree with the president, with 88% saying more information on the vote count is needed before the country can be certain of the outcome.

Overall, 54% of Americans believe enough is known now to confidently declare a winner. But a sizable minority of 44% feel otherwise.

“It’s not unusual for backers on the losing side to take a while to accept the results,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a news release. “It is quite another thing for the defeated candidate to prolong that process by spreading groundless conspiracy theories. This is dangerous territory for the Republic’s stability.”

A separate poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos, also released Wednesday, found similar results. Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said they believed the election was rigged, and 52% said they believe Trump was the rightful winner.

Because the president has not yet conceded, the Trump administration has blocked Biden from beginning the transition process, depriving him of resources and information needed to help ensure a smooth handover.

Sixty-one percent of respondents in the Monmouth poll said they don’t approve of how Trump is handling the transition process. That question also saw stark differences along party lines — with 92% of Democrats disapproving, but just 25% of Republicans.

The poll also found that Americans were happier that Trump lost than they were that Biden won. Thirty-four percent said they were happy about the president’s defeat, while just 25% said they were happy the Democratic former vice president was victorious.

“This election was always about the incumbent first and foremost,” Murray said. “The thought of his loss provoking a stronger positive reaction than the idea of a Biden victory is just one more example of that. Still, the poll shows that the country continues to suffer from deep partisan divisions in the election’s aftermath.”