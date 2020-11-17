WASHINGTON, D.C. — Concerned about further dividing the country, President-elect Joe Biden has expressed reluctance about pursuing investigations into President Donald Trump, according to a report from NBC News Tuesday.

Biden has told his advisers that he does not want his presidency to be consumed by probes into Trump, NBC News reported, citing five people familiar with the discussions. In addition to concerns about alienating the 73 million people who voted for his predecessor, Biden does not want Trump to overshadow his own policy goals, highlighted by the pandemic, the economy, climate change and race relations, according to the report.

Biden is expected to face calls from some Democrats who want to put Trump, his policies and his administration under the microscope, including issues such as his child separation policy, taxes, possible conflicts of interest and potential violations of campaign finance law, NBC News reported.

One adviser told NBC that Biden had made it clear that he "just wants to move on."

However, after years of Trump blurring the boundaries between the White House and Justice Department, Biden reportedly also wants to reestablish the DOJ’s independence. And while he can set the tone for which issues his attorney general will prioritize, Biden does not intend to get involved with telling law enforcement officials whom and what to investigate, the report said.

But Biden’s feelings on Trump investigations would have no bearing on state or local probes into the 45th president. Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and New York state Attorney General Letitia James are both investigating Trump and his business practices.