WASHINGTON, D.C. — The State Department is withholding dozens of congratulatory messages from foreign leaders to President-elect Joe Biden, according to multiple reports.

What You Need To Know The State Department is withholding dozens of congratulatory messages from foreign leaders to President-elect Joe Biden, according to multiple reports



President Trump has refused to accept defeat in last week's election, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week there "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration"



The State Department traditionally supports all communications for a president-elect, including arranging and translating phone calls

The department traditionally supports all communications for a president-elect, but President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in last week’s election, as he makes false accusations about widespread voter fraud, has put State Department officials in unusual territory.

The General Services Administration, the agency that formally begins the transition process, also has not recognized Biden as the election’s winner. And on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

Pompeo this week told U.S. ambassadors in a telephone call not to forward congratulations to Biden through official channels, two sources told The Washington Post.

“This is clear paranoia of not saying or doing anything that might upset the big man [Trump],” a current State Department official speaking on the condition of anonymity told the Post.

While Biden has reportedly spoken to some foreign leaders — including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — many other premiers have counted on the State Department to forward the missives to the president-elect based on past experience. CNN reported that some foreign governments are reaching out to former Obama administration diplomats for advice on how to get in touch with Biden.

The State Department’s operations center also generally facilitates calls between a president-elect and foreign leaders, helping with logistics and translation. Going through the operations center also ensures there is a government record of each call. But the State Department has so far not assisted with any of those tasks, either.

Biden’s team has been distributing read-outs of the president-elect’s calls with foreign leaders, CNN reported. Such calls at this stage are not highly sensitive.

Spectrum News has reached out to the State Department and Biden’s transition team for comments.

Pompeo is leaving Friday on a 11-day trip to Europe and the Middle East, where he will visit seven countries whose leaders have all already publicly congratulated Biden.