A national competition that would launch an $80 billion investment in high-tech innovation hubs across the country was announced Thursday.

Congressman Joe Morelle announced the legislation during a Zoom call with Chamber of Commerce president Bob Duffy and the presidents of the University of Rochester and RIT.

The Innovation Centers Acceleration Act would spread the $80 billion in nine innovation centers over nine years in the hopes of driving the economy and create jobs in the wake of COVID-19.

Local officials say Monroe County is in a great place to be selected because of its colleges and universities.

"The contributions of U of R and RIT and the several other colleges and universities in this community," said Duffy.

"It would create an innovation surge to drive economic recovery. Build resiliency and increase U.S. competitiveness in critical technology areas," said U of R president Sarah Mangelsdorf.

The bill for this has not been passed yet, and still must go through the house and senate before it is made official.