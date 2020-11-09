ORLANDO, Fla. — President-elect Joe Biden is set to have a busy few months as the presidential transition is on the horizon.

What You Need To Know Biden to announce COVID-19 transition taskforce Monday



Other transition teams will be announced in the coming months





President Trump has not conceded the race yet



The process of the transition of power is something that begins when a president-elect prepares to take office.

“Transition of power means turning over the reins of government from one president who is leaving to the new president that coming in,” said UCF political professor Aubrey Jewett.

Jewett said the task will take place over the next couple months as President-elect Joe Biden selects his staff.

“Assemble his team of advisors to figure out who he is going to nominate to the major cabinet positions, to figure out what bills he is going ask Congress, and those kind of things that basically what the new president needs to do,” said Jewett.

Transitions are encouraged to develop response plans for possible national emergencies.

President-elect Biden has already announced he will be forming a conoravirus task force.

President Donald Trump has yet to concede defeat in the presidential election.

“There is no legal requirement that there needs to be a concession, everything will happen, the transition will occur,” said FAMU Professor Seema Mohapatra.

“I will bet that when push comes to shove, he eventually will accept the decision and will begin to work with the incoming administration. I will be pretty shocked if he doesn’t,” said Jewett.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also believes there will be a peaceful transition of power.

President-elect Joe Biden already launched his transition website.

The main focuses on it include COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equality and climate change.

Inauguration day is set for January 20.