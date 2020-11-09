WASHINGTON — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is the latest member of the Trump administration to test positive for COVID-19, Spectrum News has confirmed.

According to ABC News, which was the first to report on the diagnosis, Carson was tested at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland after he began to experience symptoms. He is no longer at the hospital, ABC reported.

Coalter Baker, Carson's deputy chief of staff, told Spectrum News in a statement: “Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

Carson, 69, attended President Donald Trump’s election night party in the East Room of the White House, where few guests wore masks, according to reports. A member of the White House coronavirus task force, Carson, was also seen at Trump’s Oct. 30 rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, without a mask.

Carson is a neurosurgeon who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

Last week, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was also at the election night party, tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as three others at the White House and top campaign aide Nick Trainer.

The White House has been a hot spot for COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with dozens who work there or who had visited becoming infected, including the president, first lady Melania Trump, their son Barron, aides Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Sens. Thom Tillis and Mike Lee.

Another White House gathering — the announcement that Amy Coney Barrett was being nominated for the Supreme Court in September — was believed to be the source for many of those infections.