President Donald Trump is refusing to concede defeat in the 2020 presidential election — and an acclaimed Rudy Giuliani biographer said the Trump attorney and former New York City mayor is not helping the cause.

“From what I understand, Giuliani is the one who is egging Trump on to stay with it. They’re both kind-of clinging to power by a thread at this point,” former NY1 journalist Andrew Kirtzman told Pat Kiernan.

Kirtzman, who is working on another Giuliani biography, noted the former mayor has lost the respect he once had, becoming a “source of derision” in the media and among the public.

“People always respected and feared him, and that’s really changed now,” Kirtzman said of Giuliani. “The media started just to kind-of laugh at him. And it’s kind-of an extraordinary change for someone with an impressive career that he’s had.”

Giuliani has been addressing the public with claims of election fraud on behalf of the president, though without much evidence.

Kirtzman said eventually Trump will have to throw in the towel as the legal challenges don’t seem to be enough to overturn the results. He said the world already seems to be moving on.

“You can kind-of feel the air start to let out of the Trump balloon. Even Fox and the New York Post have kind-of given up on him. The media is cutting out of his press conferences when he doesn’t tell the truth, Facebook and Twitter have finally gotten the religion on not putting up with everything,” said Kirtzman.

“It boggles my mind how much Trump is willing to take the nation down in flames with him. It’s just extraordinary lack of patriotism,” he said.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden will begin preparations for his transition to the White House.

Kirtzman said Biden will be under a great amount of pressure from Democrats, but thinks he will be well-received.

“His major asset is going to be his fundamental decency,” said Kirtzman.

“I think you are going to see America giving him a chance.”