"The long dark night in America is over, and a new dawn is coming."

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer tweeted those words Saturday afternoon after the Associated Press and other media outlets projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the presidential race.

The long dark night in America is over, and a new dawn is coming. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

Schumer was one of many national politicians to weigh in on Twitter almost immediately after the race was called for Biden. He also said Biden and Kamala Harris "will be a great President and a great Vice President for all Americans."

Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.



Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States.



And they will be a great President and a great Vice President for all Americans. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her tweet congratulating Biden and Harris by saying, "We kept the republic!"

We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020

She congratulated Biden on his victory "for the soul of our country" and Harris "for making history."

Former President Barack Obama said that Biden, who was vice president during the Obama administration, has "got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way."

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

"I know that he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote," Obama said. "So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support."

Former Secretary of State and Sen. Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the 2016 presidential general election, said the projected victory of Biden and Harris is a "history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America."

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was Biden's top rival in the Democratic presidential primary, congratulated "all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible." He also called for a government "that works for ALL and not the few."

I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible. Now, through our continued grassroots organizing, let us create a government that works for ALL and not the few. Let us create a nation built on justice, not greed and bigotry. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2020

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another primary contender, shared a photo of herself with Biden and said "Let's go make some big, structural change."

She also said Biden "understands the heavy burden being placed on his shoulders."

"We have a mandate to contain this virus, save lives, and begin rebuilding our economy," she wrote.

President-elect Biden understands the heavy burden being placed on his shoulders. A band-aid won’t fix this pandemic and economic crisis that are worsening every day. We have a mandate to contain this virus, save lives, and begin rebuilding our economy. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 7, 2020

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who was one of the Democratic candidates in the presidential primary, celebrated both Biden and Harris, but singled out Harris' achievement as the first Black and south Asian woman to be projected to be vice president.

"I feel like our ancestors are rejoicing," he said.

I feel like our ancestors are rejoicing.



For the first time, a Black and South Asian woman has been elected Vice President of the United States.



My sister has made history and blazed a trail for future generations to follow.



We love you, @KamalaHarris. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020

Pete Buttigieg - another Democratic primary candidate who later became a top surrogate for Biden - said it was "refreshing" that Biden was "already at work to unite and heal - ready to serve everyone who voted for this ticket, and everyone who didn’t."

How refreshing that our president-elect is already at work to unite and heal - ready to serve everyone who voted for this ticket, and everyone who didn’t. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 7, 2020

Not many currently elected Republicans immediately acknowledged Biden's win on Twitter, amid President Donald Trump's refusal to concede, and several members of Trump's inner orbit indicated that the fight will continue.

"The media doesn't decide who wins elections, voters do," wrote GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who claimed, without evidence, that Democrats "spent years alleging a phony Russia collusion narrative in the name of election integrity."

The Democrats spent years alleging a phony Russia collusion narrative in the name of election integrity.



It is only right we allow this current process to occur.



The American people deserve it. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 7, 2020

Top Trump surrogate Newt Gingrich - a former speaker of the House and Republican presidential candidate not currently in office - implied that the media calls for Biden were more evidence that "the fix is in."

If you want to see how much the fix is in, votes are still being counted, no recounts have started, challenges are ignored, 5 states are within one per cent but the media pack has declared Biden won. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 7, 2020

One Republican who did congratulate Biden and Harris, though, was Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. Romney lost to Obama in the 2012 general presidential election, and has been an occasional critic of Trump since being elected to the Senate, including voting to impeach the president earlier this year.

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020

One prominent Republican who is out of office - former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, whose father and brother served as president, and who had a failed presidential run of his own - did congratulate Biden and said that he will be "praying for you and your success."

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020

"Now is the time to heal deep wounds," Bush wrote. "Many are counting on you to lead the way."

Posts congratulating Biden were not just limited to American political leaders. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden, and also highlighted Harris' "historic achievement."

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security," Johnson wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was looking forward to working with Biden and Harris.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

"Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage," Trudeau wrote. "I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."