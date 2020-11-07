"The long dark night in America is over, and a new dawn is coming."
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer tweeted those words Saturday afternoon after the Associated Press and other media outlets projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the presidential race.
Schumer was one of many national politicians to weigh in on Twitter almost immediately after the race was called for Biden. He also said Biden and Kamala Harris "will be a great President and a great Vice President for all Americans."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her tweet congratulating Biden and Harris by saying, "We kept the republic!"
She congratulated Biden on his victory "for the soul of our country" and Harris "for making history."
Former President Barack Obama said that Biden, who was vice president during the Obama administration, has "got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way."
"I know that he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote," Obama said. "So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support."
Former Secretary of State and Sen. Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the 2016 presidential general election, said the projected victory of Biden and Harris is a "history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America."
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was Biden's top rival in the Democratic presidential primary, congratulated "all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible." He also called for a government "that works for ALL and not the few."
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another primary contender, shared a photo of herself with Biden and said "Let's go make some big, structural change."
She also said Biden "understands the heavy burden being placed on his shoulders."
"We have a mandate to contain this virus, save lives, and begin rebuilding our economy," she wrote.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who was one of the Democratic candidates in the presidential primary, celebrated both Biden and Harris, but singled out Harris' achievement as the first Black and south Asian woman to be projected to be vice president.
"I feel like our ancestors are rejoicing," he said.
Pete Buttigieg - another Democratic primary candidate who later became a top surrogate for Biden - said it was "refreshing" that Biden was "already at work to unite and heal - ready to serve everyone who voted for this ticket, and everyone who didn’t."
Not many currently elected Republicans immediately acknowledged Biden's win on Twitter, amid President Donald Trump's refusal to concede, and several members of Trump's inner orbit indicated that the fight will continue.
"The media doesn't decide who wins elections, voters do," wrote GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who claimed, without evidence, that Democrats "spent years alleging a phony Russia collusion narrative in the name of election integrity."
Top Trump surrogate Newt Gingrich - a former speaker of the House and Republican presidential candidate not currently in office - implied that the media calls for Biden were more evidence that "the fix is in."
One Republican who did congratulate Biden and Harris, though, was Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. Romney lost to Obama in the 2012 general presidential election, and has been an occasional critic of Trump since being elected to the Senate, including voting to impeach the president earlier this year.
One prominent Republican who is out of office - former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, whose father and brother served as president, and who had a failed presidential run of his own - did congratulate Biden and said that he will be "praying for you and your success."
"Now is the time to heal deep wounds," Bush wrote. "Many are counting on you to lead the way."
Posts congratulating Biden were not just limited to American political leaders. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden, and also highlighted Harris' "historic achievement."
"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security," Johnson wrote.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was looking forward to working with Biden and Harris.
"Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage," Trudeau wrote. "I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."