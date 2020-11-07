Exactly 48 years to the day since Joe Biden was first elected to the Senate, the Associated Press projected he had clinched enough Electoral College votes to become the 46th President of the United States.

The 77-year-old’s presumed win came after a hard-fought campaign that saw Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, visit numerous battleground states. At many campaign stops — especially in the weeks right before the Nov. 3 elections — the duo were joined by high-profile celebrities aiming to give the campaign an added boost.

The day before the election, former President Barack Obama stumped for his former vice president in Georgia, an event that included performances from 2 Chainz, Monica, and YelloPain — all of whom voiced their support for the Biden/Harris ticket.

Biden himself stepped out alongside Lady Gaga on Election Eve in Philadelphia. John Legend performed at a Biden rally later the same day, bringing his wife Chrissy Teigen on stage as a special treat.

And Hollywood certainly has not been silent since the results of the election were announced. Here are how some A-list celebrities reacted to Saturday’s news:

Alyssa Milano, a frequent and vocal critic of President Trump’s administration, took to Twitter with a drawing of Vice PResident-elect Kamala Harris alongside the caption, “FOR EVERY LITTLE GIRL.”

FOR EVERY LITTLE GIRL. pic.twitter.com/6AomM3ieyb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2020

Chrissy Teigen, known for her quick wit and sharp responses on social media, also took to Twitter with a series of celebratory messages — several of which contain language not appropriate for this platform. One tweet, sandwiched between videos appearing to show other people celebrating the outcome of the election, read: “My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once.”

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Teigen’s husband, John Legend, offered a more subdued congratulatory message to the Democratic duo on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times.”

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star of the hit series "Veep," honored Harris with a sweet reference to her own show. “'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character," she wrote.

Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye” shared a video that appeared to show him walking down a street in New York City as people cheered around him, captioning the video “When it was announced” alongside a pride flag emoji.

When it was announced 🏳️‍🌈 cheering in the streets pic.twitter.com/ydTSJeCulI — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) November 7, 2020

Kim Kardashian West, who famously worked alongside President Donald Trump to push forward criminal justice reform, didn’t have any words for the presumed winners — instead, the reality star shared several videos of Biden’s announcement alongside patriotic red, white, and blue heart emojis.

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani had a funny, if not pointed, message for both Trump and Biden. “We must heal. But first, we must gloat,” he wrote, tagging Trump’s Twitter handle.

We must heal. But first, we must gloat.



Cc: @realDonaldTrump — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2020

Lady Gaga shared a photo of her night campaigning with Biden, showing the two embracing while wearing their masks. Addressing Biden, Harris, and the American public, the songstress wrote in part: “You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen...nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House.”

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrated Biden and Harris’ presumed win by sharing an image from his hit musical “Hamilton,” showing the characters singing the words, “We won!”

Actor Mark Ruffalo remembered those who died during the coronavirus pandemic in one of his tweets, saying: “We lost so many beautiful people and we must celebrate for them and move forward henceforth in a good way.”

Good work everyone! We worked very hard for this. We lost so many beautiful people and we must celebrate for them and move forward henceforth in a good way. https://t.co/Wzb7PxLOap — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 7, 2020

Mindy Kaling celebrated the historic nature of Harris’ ascension to the second highest office in the nation, as she would be the first woman, first Black woman, and first woman of Asian-American descent to assume the role. “Crying and holding my daughter, ‘look baby, she looks like us,’” Kaling wrote.

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020

Actress Olivia Munn shared the simple celebratory message of “Madam Vice President” alongside a video Harris had posted, where the Vice President-elect appeared to share the news of their victory via phone call with Joe Biden.

Reese Witherspoon congratulated Harris and Biden with a simple message, writing on Twitter: “What a tremendous moment in our nation’s history!”