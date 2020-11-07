Outside the White House, they sang, “Nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey, good bye.” Meanwhile, neighborhoods throughout New York City suddenly erupted into dance parties.

Joe Biden supporters took to the streets Saturday to celebrate immediately after news organizations called Pennsylvania for the former vice president, giving him the 270 electoral votes he needed to win the presidency and unseat Donald Trump.

More from outside the White House pic.twitter.com/cggO7xZsfG — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) November 7, 2020

The celebration outside the White House took place near a security fence that was erected to protect against post-election violence but, as the vote counts began to favor Biden during the week, it was covered with messages taunting the president such as “Loser” and “Eviction Notice.”

Hundreds quickly poured into Washington's Black Lives Matter Plaza to join the party.

Just outside the White House right now — packed. (Video courtesy James Calello) pic.twitter.com/3UfnFI1CF5 — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) November 7, 2020

In Times Square, Biden supporters sang and danced to NSYCN’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

Suena Bye Bye Bye, de NSYNC. Todos esperan que las pantallas de Times Square se iluminen con la foto de Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Q4OlDkcuqP — Domitila Dellacha👩🏽‍💻💚 (@domidellacha) November 7, 2020

In other parts of New York City, people honked their car horns, screamed and danced.

Hundreds of people having a massive dance party in Grand Army Plaza. They’ve been chanting this is what democracy looks like!” @ny1 pic.twitter.com/MpMpVAHxX1 — Lindsay Tuchman (@LindsayTuchman) November 7, 2020

Brooklyn, in America. The soundtrack is Michael: pic.twitter.com/GhBsjOY3kc — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) November 7, 2020

Biden supporters also cheered in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

⁦@JoeBiden⁩ supporters celebrate outside #TrumpTower after hearing the news he is the projected winner of #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/egYyL8nTEx — Rocco Vertuccio (@RoccoNY1) November 7, 2020

Outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, where election workers counted votes for days, there was also dancing, and a band played in the street.

VIDEO: Celebrations in Philadelphia after the announcement that Joe Biden was the projected winner of Pennsylvania.



See congratulatory statements from across the political spectrum: https://t.co/6K0ozjUruI #electionresults2020 pic.twitter.com/dfqoZdm5B3 — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) November 7, 2020

But nearby stood pro-Trump protesters. “They’re stealing it!” one of them said. Trump has alleged, without evidence, that there was widespread election fraud and has turned to the courts to have votes disregarded. He declared victory early Wednesday morning despite that many votes in key states had yet to be counted.

Big celebration at the Philly convention centre now that Biden is leading Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/Ff8scwVGiW — Hilary Beaumont (@HilaryBeaumont) November 6, 2020

In Wisconsin, a battleground state that Biden flipped to blue, a parade of cars drove by the state capitol in Madison with horns blaring.

HAPPENING NOW: Upon @AP projecting @JoeBiden the winner, there seems to be an impromptu celebratory parade going on around the State Capitol with cars honking and people cheering. pic.twitter.com/ZDo43bFxY9 — Anthony DaBruzzi (@AnthonyDaBruzzi) November 7, 2020

The scene was more subdued in Albany, New York, where protesters on both sides peacefully assembled. Biden's backers held signs reading "TRUMP MUST GO" and "DON'T MESS WITH OUR VOTE," while Trump supporters held signs that said "LEGAL VOTES ONLY" and "CAN'T STEAL OUR ELECTION."

Happening now: Following the announcement that #JoeBiden is now #PresidentElect, #CapitalRegion supporters on both sides exercising their right to peacefully assemble. We’ll have more on their thoughts later on @SPECNewsAlbany #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/4eIeTXEltU — Mercedes Williams (@MercedesTVnews) November 7, 2020

Cheers also could be heard emanating from apartment buildings in many other cities, including Atlanta, Chicago and Seattle.

Trump supporters also gathered in droves Saturday in cities including Washington; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ohio; and Austin, Texas, where they chanted "Stop the steal."

Current scene at the Capitol Building in ATX.



Trump supporters chant “Stop The Steal” pic.twitter.com/BjdnzgQZzO — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) November 7, 2020