WASHINGTON, D.C. — In an Election Day interview with Fox News, Donald Trump asserted that America is the most problematic country he’s had to deal with as president, even more so than its adversaries.

What You Need To Know In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, President Trump said the United States is the most difficult country he's dealt with as president



He said the country has "deceptive people" and attacked Democrats Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi



The president predicted he would win the election with more electoral votes than the 304 he secured in 2016



Trump also said if Biden wins, he “wouldn’t be there very long” and said it would be a "terrible thing for women" if Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, became president

Trump said he’s often been asked: “Who’s the country that’s most difficult to deal with. Is it Russia? Is it China? It is North Korea?”

“By far, the most difficult country to deal with is the U.S., not even close,” the president said in the phone interview with “Fox and Friends” in which he sounded tired and hoarse after hosting five rallies Monday. “They all say, ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ And I say, ‘No, I’m actually probably not kidding.’ We have very, very deceptive people. … I think they’re sick in some ways, like an Adam Schiff. I think Adam Schiff is a sick person.”

Schiff is the Democratic California congressman who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and was key in Trump’s impeachment last year.

The president also lashed out in the interview at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

When asked if he’s enjoyed being president the last four years, Trump replied: “Well, it’s been mean. It’s been — you’ve dealt with horrible people.”

Trump predicted he would not only win Tuesday’s election against former Vice President Joe Biden but that he would surpass the 304 electoral votes he secured in 2016.

An Axios report Sunday said Trump is prepared to prematurely declare victory. When asked Tuesday when he would make such a pronouncement, Trump said, “Only when there’s victory. There’s no reason to play games.”

He claimed that the vast majority of polls that show him trailing are “suppression polls.”

The president also implied, as he has often done during his campaign, that if Biden wins, he “wouldn’t be there very long” and then attacked Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, who would assume the presidency if Biden cannot finish his term.

“He’s got a vice president who’s further left than Bernie Sanders, who is not a particularly good person,” Trump said. “And she would be, I think, a terrible first representative — if she became the first woman president, I think it would be a terrible thing for our country, I think it would be a terrible thing for women.”