Mail-in ballots are already being tabulated in key states like Florida and Georgia, both states where officials say they expect to report the winner of most races by Wednesday.

But several states will accept ballots for days after the elections as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3, including battleground states like North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Here are the states that will count ballots after election day and where you could see votes reported all week long:

(Note: Electoral College ratings come from the Cook Political Report.)

Alaska - Likely Republican

Postmarked ballots must be received by the elections office by Nov. 13. The state won’t begin counting mail-in ballots until Nov. 10.

California - Solid Democrat

Ballots must be received by the elections office by Nov. 20. California started counting mail-in ballots before election day.

District of Columbia - Solid Democrat

Ballots must be received by Nov. 13. D.C. counts mail-in ballots daily, as they come in.

Illinois - Solid Democrat

Ballots must be received by Nov. 17. The state will count mail-in ballots and early votes first.

Iowa - Toss Up

Ballots must be received by Nov. 9.

Kansas - Likely Republican

Ballots must be received by Nov. 6, and they will be counted daily as they come in.

Kentucky - Solid Republican

Ballots must be received by Nov. 6. But the head of the state’s Board of Elections said he expects most mail-in ballots to be counted by election night.

Maryland - Solid Democrat

Ballots must be received by Nov. 13.

Massachusetts - Solid Democrat

Ballots must be received by Nov. 6.

Minnesota - Lean Democrat

This year, Minnesota officials extended the deadline for postmarked ballots to Nov. 10. The extension was legally challenged, and an appeals court ruled any ballots received after 8 p.m. must be set aside. The state has said it won’t challenge the court’s decision, but those ballots may still be counted, pending a final court decision.

Mississippi - Solid Republican

Ballots must be received by Nov. 10. Officials expect to report most results on Wednesday.

Nevada - Lean Democrat

Ballots must be received by Nov. 10. Nevada mails an absentee ballot to all registered voters.

New Jersey - Solid Democrat

Ballots must be received by Nov. 10.

New York - Solid Democrat

Ballots must be received by Nov. 10.

North Carolina - Toss Up

Ballots must be received by Nov. 12. North Carolina was one of the first states to send out absentee ballots, and those votes will be reported after polls close on Election Day.

North Dakota - Solid Republican

Ballots must be received by Nov. 9.

Ohio - Toss Up

Ballots must be received by Nov. 13. Ballots received before election day will be counted Tuesday. All mail-in ballots will be reported by Nov. 28.

Pennsylvania - Lean Democrat

Last week, the Supreme Court allowed Pennsylvania to count all mail-in ballots received by Nov. 6. The state’s Republican party challenged the ruling, which the court declined to take up. On Monday, President Trump promised a legal battle over the decision.

Texas - Toss Up

Ballots must be received by Nov. 4, but the state is expected to count most votes on election night.

Utah - Likely Republican

Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the county elections office by the day of the county canvass (Nov. 10 or Nov. 17, depending on location).

Virginia - Likely Democrat

Ballots must be received by Nov. 6.

Washington - Solid Democrat

Ballots must be received by Nov. 23.

West Virginia - Solid Republican

Ballots must be received by Nov. 9.