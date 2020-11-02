While Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the headliners on Election Day, and there a slew of down-ballot races, including ones that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate and House, there there are also dozens of ballot initiatives on the state level that will have a major impact on people’s lives one way or the other.

Some of these initiatives could be historic if they pass.

Here’s a look at 10 issues that voters will decide Tuesday.

Recreational and Medical Marijuana Legalization in 5 States

Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota would join 11 other states and the District of Columbia if proposals there to legalize the recreational use of marijuana pass.

Arizona voters rejected a similar initiative in 2016. New Jersey, which would become the first mid-Atlantic state to legalize cannabis, is also the first state whose legislature has referred the issue to voters.

Supporters say legalization would provide a sizable tax boost for states, reduce the proliferation of more addictive and dangerous drugs like opioids, and unclog courts and prisons while not ruining the lives of casual marijuana users.

Arguments against legalization include that it would lead to easier access to the drug for young people, unsafe workplaces, a glut of licensed distributors invading cities, and other “societal ills.” None of the marijuana-related initiatives Tuesday would allow for the drug to be used by minors.

South Dakota voters are also separately voting on whether to permit medical marijuana, making it the first state ever to vote on both recreational and medical use in the same election.

Mississippi is also voting on whether to legalize medical marijuana, with its ballot including dueling initiatives on the issue: one added through a signature drive and an alternative plan from state lawmakers. The two proposals offer different regulations of how the program would operate.

"Magic Mushrooms" in Oregon

Marijuana isn’t the only drug on U.S. ballots Tuesday. Measure 109 would make Oregon the first state to legalize the use of psilocybin-producing mushrooms – more commonly known as “magic mushrooms” – for mental health therapy.

If approved, the mushrooms could be given to people aged 21 or older and under the supervision of a licensed facilitator.

War veterans with PTSD, terminally ill patients, and others suffering from anxiety say psilocybin helped them immeasurably. A clinical trial of psilocybin is underway to test its potential antidepressant properties, the U.S. government's National Library of Medicine says. Backers of Measure 109 say Oregon, which was the first state in the nation to decriminalize marijuana, should lead the way in legalizing therapeutic, regulated use of psilocybin.

But the Oregon Psychiatric Physicians Association and the American Psychiatric Association argue that science does not yet prove that psilocybin is a safe medical treatment for mental health conditions.

Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, voters will vote on whether effectively decriminalize the use of psychedelic plants, including psilocybin mushrooms.

App-Based Employment Requirements in California

Proposition 22 in California would exempt app-based transportation and delivery companies such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash from California’s labor laws requiring companies to offer employment benefits such as overtime pay, health care and unemployment insurance to their workers. Under the proposal, the companies would designate their drivers as independent contractors, not employees.

It is the most expensive ballot initiative in state history, with the industry spending about $200 million on its efforts to win over voters while opponents have spent around $19 million.

Supporters argue that exempting the companies would give employees added flexibility and spare businesses the expensive costs of meeting the state’s employment laws. Uber and Lyft have previously threatened to pull out of California because of the worker classification issue.

Those who are fighting the proposal, which includes many drivers, say the companies should have to follow the same requirements as other businesses and pony up for the benefits their workers need and deserve.

Graduated Income Tax in Illinois

The Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment would repeal a 50-year-old constitutional requirement imposing a flat state income tax – currently 4.95% –regardless of income.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is leading the charge to change the system to one that resembles the way federal income tax is collected, using six income brackets.

The support and opposition campaigns have raised more than $120 million combined. Democrats are largely in favor of the amendment, while Republicans are against it. Citadel hedge fund manager Ken Griffin has spent $47 million of his own money on trying to defeat it.

Pritzker, a billionaire himself, argues that it’s not fair that firefighters and grocery store employees are paying the same percentage to taxes as high earners such as Griffin and that the change would pour much-needed revenue into the state’s coffers.

Opponents say the amendment would propel the wealthy and their businesses to flee the state in search for more favorable conditions, leading to job losses in Illinois.

Minimum Wage Hike in Florida

Floridians will vote Tuesday on a proposal that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.

The minimum wage in the Sunshine State is currently $8.56 an hour. Amendment 2 would boost it to $10 in September 2021, and it would gradually tick upward by $1 per year until it reaches $15 an hour.

Many workers say a raise is needed, but some business owners and operators say if the measure passes, it could force them to lay off workers.

A recent Spectrum News/Ipsos poll found that 70% of Florida residents polled support the measure.

Ranked-Choice Voting in Massachusetts, Alaska

Massachusetts and Alaska could become just the second and third states to use ranked-choice voting in elections. Maine is the only state that currently uses the process.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in a race by their first choice, second choice, etc. If no candidate receives a majority, the last-place finisher is then removed and ballots are tabulated again with votes going to the highest remaining candidate on each. This process continues until a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

The Alaska proposal, which also includes moving to an open-party system of voting, would apply to statewide elections, including for president, Congress, governor and the state Legislature. Municipal and statewide judicial elections or votes on ballot initiatives would not be affected.

The Massachusetts measure would apply to elections for governor, attorney general, the state Legislature, county offices such as district attorney and sheriff, and federal congressional races, but not municipal or presidential elections.

Proponents of ranked-choice voting argue that it would benefit third-party hopefuls while alleviating fears about “spoiler” candidates, ensure that a candidate must receive majority support to win and eliminate costly runoff elections.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, both Republicans, came out against the plan last week, saying it would potentially confuse voters, hurting turnout, and delay election results while costing taxpayers more.

Opponents in Alaska say ranked-choice voting is being pushed by outside interests with unknown goals.

A New State Flag for Mississippi

In June, the Mississippi Legislature voted to nix its state flag, which had flown for more than 120 years with the Confederate battle emblem tucked in the corner.

Now Mississippi voters must decide on a new design.

The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag approved a design, called “The New Magnolia,” which voters will approve or reject Tuesday. The center of the flag is blue with a magnolia – the state flower – and emblazoned with the phrase “IN GOD WE TRUST.” That is flanked by a thick red vertical stripe and a think yellow one on both sides.

If voters reject the design, the commission will have to present a new one, which cannot include the Confederate symbol, to the voters in a special election in November 2021.

Cash Bail Replacement in California

Voters could make California the first state to end the use of a cash bail system.

Proposition 25 asks voters whether they want to uphold or reject Senate Bill 10, which replaced cash bail with a risk assessment system for determining whether to release suspects before their trials.

Proponents say abolishing cash bail would prevent people arrested for low-level offense who can’t afford to pay bail from spending months in jail awaiting trial.

Those who oppose Prop 25 say they’re worried that releasing defendants could negatively impact public safety.

Even some critics of cash bail aren’t sold on the proposal. They say they’re concerned the algorithm used in the risk assessment could have flaws that deepen racial disparities because previous arrests or convictions could have been the result of structural racism.

Affirmative Action in California

In 1996, California voters passed Proposition 209, which banned affirmative action. On Tuesday, they will have the chance to undo that.

Ward Connerly, a former University of California regent who championed Prop 209 in the 1990s and is Black, said he wanted to make sure California treated everyone as equals and that hires and college admissions were not made on the basis of race, ethnicity or national origin.

But proponents of Prop 16 – the ballot measure that would repeal Prop 209 – say affirmative action is needed to level the playing field for Blacks after decades of systemic racism.

Those who are against it share Connerly’s views, saying there is a stigma attached to those who benefit from affirmative action and that the practice disincentivizes people from achieving success on their own merits.

Some of the measure’s opponents also are concerned it could result in fewer opportunities for Asian Americans, who account for 7% of California’s population but represent 33% of the first-year students enrolled in the state’s public universities.

Popular Vote Pledge in Colorado

If Proposition 113 passes, Colorado would team up with 14 other states and Washington, D.C., in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The states in the pact vow to give all their electoral college votes to the popular vote winner in the presidential election. It would only take effect if it has enough states on board to account for 270 electoral votes, the number needed to win the election. (Currently, it has 187 votes; Colorado’s nine votes would put it at 196.)

Those who back the compact say it would ensure that every vote cast is weighed equally and that the current winner-take-all system that exists in 48 states leads to candidates ignoring those states that are a foregone conclusion.

Opponents of Prop 113 argue that the electoral college, as is, encourages candidates to campaign in rural areas as well as cities and that casting electoral votes for a candidate that did not win the state would go against the will of the people there.

The issue has largely become a partisan one, with Democrats pushing for the popular vote to decide the presidency, while the GOP prefers to keep the status quo. Republicans George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016 won the White House despite losing the popular vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.