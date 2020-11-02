ORLANDO, Fla. — Election Day is here and the polls open across Central Florida at 7 a.m. With historic turnout for vote-by-mail and and early voting, politicos and pollsters will be watching to see just how many people turn out at the polls today.

Over 62% of Florida voters have already voted, with 32% voting by mail and almost 30% voting early. Registered Democratic voters continue to hold a slim lead over registered Republican voters, 39.1% to 37.1%, in terms of ballots cast. No party affiliate voters account for 21.5% of votes already cast.

But it's not known who any of those voters voted for, and may not actually be known for days.

Polls across Florida close at 7 p.m. local time. Part of the Florida panhandle is in Central Time, while the rest of Florida is in Eastern Time.

Follow our reporters in the field and in our studio for updates throughout the day.