ORLANDO, Fla. — Some 62% of Florida voters have already cast a ballot in the November election, either by voting early or voting by mail, more than the total votes cast early or by mail in the last few election cycles.

About 4,649,919 have turned in a vote-by-mail ballot in Florida so far, and 4,324,977 voted early, according to the latest data from the Florida Division of Elections.

There are still another 1.3 million vote-by-mail ballots requested but not yet turned in.

Data from 2016 shows 2,732,075 voted-by-mail in Florida, and 3,874,929 voted early.

In all, 62.14% of Floridians voted early or by mail so far this election cycle. However, Florida's election turnout has not yet surpassed turnout in 2016, which was 74.5% of the electorate.

Some 5.4 million Florida voters have yet to cast a ballot.

In terms of registered voter turnout, registered Democrats have cast 108,000 more early and mail-in ballots than registered Republicans.

Democrats had a substantial lead going into the early voting period, when a surge of Republican voters narrowed that gap to a few as 94,905 votes on Saturday. That means Democrats saw a slight uptick in voters on Sunday, when the larger counties were still holding early voting.

Overall, Republicans turned out for early voting in higher numbers this election, but Democrats voted by mail in greater numbers.

No party affiliate voters also increased their turnout in early voting and mail-in voting from 2016.

Some 905,873 voted early, up from over 779,000 in 2016.

So far, 1,027,775 Florida NPA voters have returned their mail-in ballots, up from over 504,000 in 2016.

It should be noted that a voter's party affiliation does not guarantee a vote for any candidate.

Overall, there are 1,354,566 mail-in ballots still outstanding, according to Florida Division of Elections. All ballots must be into county elections office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

County-by-County: Vote-by-Mail and Early Voting Totals

For party affiliation breakdown, check out the Florida Division of Elections website.

Information from Spectrum News reporter Greg Angel was used in this report.