President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are both planning to hold rallies on the same day in Tampa, as the campaigns try to win over undecided voters and those who have yet to cast a ballot.

Trump event at 1:30 p.m. and Biden event at 6 p.m.





Trump's rally is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Biden's event will be at 6 p.m. at a location only disclosed to supporters and media. Biden has been using this formula for campaign events to limit the number of people attending to ensure proper social distancing.

