ORLANDO, Fla. — The next four days are all about “get out the vote” for every campaign. It's a push that started months ago as focus on Black and Hispanic communities taking center stage.

What You Need To Know 38% of registered Hispanic voters in Orange County have voted so far



47% of registered Black voters in Orange County have voted so far



2020 ELECTIONS COVERAGE: Election News | Florida Voting Guide

Betty Gelzer, 81, knows a thing or two about voting. Gelzer ventured to her first election more than 50 years ago, in Brevard County during the late 60s.

“I was nervous because we hadn’t seen no ballots and we didn’t know what it looked like, but there were people there to help us and point things out how it worked,” she said.

You could call her a pro now, voting in a number of general and primary elections over the years. She says minority groups who ignore “get out to vote” pushes needs to learn what’s really at stake.

“You have to try to educate those people and I think that we have failed there," Gelzer said. "I don’t know whether it would be in the churches to motivate but some people, they don’t know our struggle."

Samuel Vilchez-Santiago and his family fled their native Venezuela after government persecution. A U.S. citizen now, Vilchez-Santiago says “Get Out to Vote” initiatives are important in Latino communities where some people aren’t voting because, he says, they feel used and forgotten by candidates.

“I think both sides have taken the Hispanic vote for granted, and at the end of the day what ends up happening on an election year is they come and they talk about Latinos being important to Florida as a battleground, and also to their electoral path but in off-election years the work just isn’t there,” Vilchez Santiago said.

As of Wednesday, 38% of registered Hispanic voters in Orange County have dropped their ballot in the ballot box.

That breaks down to 84,541 Hispanic votes. Those early and mail-in voting numbers are more than half the 123,489 Hispanics who voted in the 2016 general election in Orange County.

The same goes for early Black voters, with 47% voter turnout there so far — 70,331 casting a ballot. That number is well over 50% of the 94,514 Blacks who voted in the 2016 general election.

Political analyst Frank Torres says while these early numbers seem promising, campaigns need to continue encouraging minority groups to vote because every ballot cast counts.

“There is no way that any of these campaigns, whether you are with the Trump campaign or the Biden campaign, can take any voters for granted," Torres said. "They need absolutely everybody to come out and support their person."

Just as friends and family encouraged her to vote some 50 years ago, Gelzer is calling on the people of a new generation to continue the plight by exercising their right to vote.

“You gotta do it to make a difference, you’ve got to, we can’t stop now," she said.

Political experts are anticipating a surge of Hispanic and Black voters heading to the polls to capitalize on the last days of early voting this weekend.