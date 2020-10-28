OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump were stranded for hours in freezing temperatures in Omaha after his rally Tuesday night.

Because of dense traffic around Eppley Airfield, the site of the event, shuttle buses struggled to reach Trump’s supporters waiting to be driven back to their vehicles, which were parked miles away, according to multiple reports.

Six people were transported to local hospitals “due to a variety of medical conditions," Omaha Airport Authority police Chief Tim Conahan told the Omaha World-Herald.

Trump spoke for nearly an hour, up until just before 9 p.m. The last of his supporters boarded buses at around 12:40 a.m., the World-Herald reported.

Temperatures had dipped to 31 degrees.

Conrad said more than 21,000 people had been screened into the rally, and more were waiting in line outside.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny tweeted that about an hour and 20 minutes after Trump’s speech had ended he overheard a police officer say, “We need at least 30 more buses.”

Samantha Zager, Trump's deputy national press secretary, blamed the problems on local road closures and said the campaign worked to accommodate the president’s supporters.

“President Trump loves his supporters and was thrilled to visit Omaha last night,” she said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Despite the cold, tens of thousands of people showed up for his rally. Because of the sheer size of the crowd, we deployed 40 shuttle buses — double the normal allotment — but local road closures and resulting congestion caused delays. At the guest departure location, we had tents, heaters, generators, hot cocoa, and handwarmers available for guests. We always strive to provide the best guest experience at our events and we care about their safety.”

Some Democrats used the incident as an opportunity to attack Trump.

“Leaving hundreds of Nebraskans stranded in the cold captures the entire Trump administration,” Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said in a statement. “I hope those responsible for the poor planning to feed Trump’s ego will be held accountable and that fellow Nebraskans turn out to vote to end this chaos.”