LANSING, Mich. — President Donald Trump began a tour of several battleground states with a visit to Michigan on Tuesday, speaking to a crowd of thousands at a rain-soaked rally in Lansing.

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump kicked off a multi-state tour on Tuesday with a rally in Lansing, Michigan



Trump railed against Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer, calling the Democrat a "disaster"



Trump is expected to hold rallies in Wisconsin and Nebraska later in the day



In the 2016 elections, Trump won Michigan by just 10,704 votes

The president is focusing on several states that he narrowly won during the 2016 election in the final days leading up to Nov. 3. Trump won Michigan by just 10,704 votes in his last election victory, by far his smallest margin of victory in any state nationwide.

Trump is set to visit Wisconsin and Nebraska later in the day, which he respectively won by 22,748 and 211,467 votes in 2016.

The president told the thousands gathered that “seven days from now we’re going to win the great state of Michigan.”

“We’re going to have a great red wave,” Trump said of the upcoming election.

Some of Trump’s supporters waited for hours in the wet, near-freezing temperatures to see him.

Trump says their enthusiasm underscores to him that he’s got momentum going into the final days before the election.

Despite claims that his rhetoric fanned the flames of violence against Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Trump continued to rail against the governor on Tuesday, calling the Democrat a “disaster” to chants of “lock her up.”

The FBI recently revealed they had foiled a scheme from an extremist paramilitary group to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Whitmer.

Trump noted that his administration’s own U.S. attorneys in Grand Rapids and Detroit were the ones who filed charges against six of the defendants associated with the plot, although seemed to insinuate that the attack may not have been a “problem.”

“It was our people that helped her out with her problem. We’ll have to see if it’s a problem. People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn't,” Trump said of the alleged plot against Whitmer. “And then she blamed me for it. I don’t get it.”

After officials announced the arrest of over a dozen people connected to the plot, Whitmer delivered a blistering condemnation of President Trump’s rhetoric surrounding white supremacist and hate groups.

"The President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups. 'Stand back,' and 'stand by,' he told them," Whitmer said, citing Trump's words during the Sept. 29 presidential debate.

"Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry. As a call to action,” Whitmer added. “When our leaders speak, their words matter."

During Tuesday’s speech, President Trump continued to push his baseless claim that “antifa” is responsible for rising violence across the United States. Trump told his supporters that they had to submit their ballots to stop the agenda of such “anti-America radicals” like antifa.

Officials, including Trump's own FBI Director Christopher Wray, have repeatedly said antifa is more of an ideology or a movement than an organization.

Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump her first solo appearance of the presidential campaign, slamming Joe Biden, Democrats and the media as she stumped for her husband in Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Trump says Democrats focused on a “sham impeachment” instead of the coronavirus pandemic. She denounced what she called Biden’s “socialist agenda” and criticized media coverage of “idle gossip and palace intrigue.”

She defended her husband's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, declaring, “we will triumph over this virus.”

The first lady was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this month along with her husband, and she decided against attending a rally with the president last week because she was still feeling lingering symptoms.

The first lady’s event 50 miles west of Philadelphia drew a couple hundred supporters who piled into a converted barn typically used for wedding receptions. The overwhelming majority wore masks, but there was little social distancing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.