ORLANDO, Fla. — If you don't have a personal ride to the polls on Election Day, don't fret — you have options.



Some Central Florida bus systems are transporting people to the polls for free. Additionally, there are ride-share options.



Here's a county-by-county list of how you can get to your precinct on Election Day for free or at a reduced cost.

SOULS TO THE POLLS

The Equal Ground Education Fund is running Souls to the Polls transportation events Saturday throughout Florida.

To find a list of events, head to the Souls to the Polls site.

UBER AND LYFT DISCOUNTS

Both Uber and Lyft are offering discounts on Election Day for people who need rides to vote.

UBER has added an in-app poll-finding feature, and will offer 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, up to $7 each trip. Full details are available on the Uber website.

Lyft is offering 50% off one ride to any polling location or dropbox, up to $10, using the code "2020VOTE." Full details are available on the Lyft website.

BREVARD COUNTY

Space Coast Area Transit is offering free fare on Election Day on all fixed bus routes. Residents in need of transportation can take the bus to the polls to cast their vote.

Maps and schedules can be viewed and downloaded at 321Transit.com. If you need more help, call the RideLine at 321-633-1878. On all SCAT rides, you must wear a mask and physically distance when possible. If you're sick, you're urged not to take public transportation.

"Voting is a basic right of all Americans," Transit Director Scott Nelson said in a news release. "We want to help everyone we can receive transportation to their voting site, regardless of their ability to pay bus fare."



VOLUSIA COUNTY



Votran and the Volusia County Elections Office are partnering to offer free public bus rides to the polls for registered voters on November 3. You just need to present a valid voter ID. The "Ride free with your voter ID" program also is available to residents registered with Votran’s Gold Service, which provides transportation for those with physical or mental disabilities or are infirm.

Gold Service users must schedule their trip a day in advance and advise the reservationist that the trip is for voting. For voter information and to locate your precinct, visit volusiaelections.org. For transportation information, call Votran customer service at 386-761-7700 in Daytona Beach, 386-424-6800 in New Smyrna Beach, or 386-943-7033 in West Volusia or visit votran.org.