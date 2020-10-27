WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — Joe Biden made his first of two campaign appearances in Georgia on Tuesday, a visit that signals a sure sign of confidence from the Democrats.

The state has not voted in support of a Democrat for president since 1992.

Georgia has increasingly become a draw for Democrats in recent years, as turnout increases among Black voters and the Atlanta suburbs tilt away from the GOP.

Biden acknowledged the region’s history during his first stop in Warm Springs, where natural hot springs offered President Franklin Delano Roosevelt comfort as he battled polio and governed a nation weathering the Great Depression and World War II.

Comparing the endurance of the nation during the second world war to that of the current pandemic, Biden focused on the need for the nation to unify to confront its major challenges.

“(Warm Springs) represented a way forward, a way of restoration, of resilience, of healing,” Biden said. “Though broken, each of us can be healed. As a people and as a country we can overcome this devastating virus.”

The former vice president continued his message of unity as he touched on the growing partisan divide in the country. Saying he wanted to “address” and end fighting between the parties, Biden added that he believes “from the bottom of my heart we can do it.”

“The divisions in our nation are getting wider… Anger and suspicion are growing and our wounds are getting deeper,” Biden told the crowd. “Many wonder, has it gone too far? Have we passed a point of no return?”

“I refuse to believe it,” he continued. “I know this country, I know our people, and I know we can unite and heal this nation.”

Biden went after President Trump and his administration for saying they can’t contain the virus, calling it a “capitulation” and “a waving of a white flag” on the virus.

The Democratic presidential candidate said it revealed “the shocking truth of this White House: that they’ve never really tried” to deal with the pandemic. He says Trump “turned a crisis into a tragedy.”

Biden warned that “with winter at hand, it’s getting worse,” noting the surging number of cases across the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.