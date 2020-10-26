ALLENTOWN, Penn. — President Donald Trump embarked Monday on a final-week charge through nearly a dozen states ahead of the election, overlooking a surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and a fresh outbreak in his own White House.

His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is holding far fewer events in an effort to demonstrate that he’s taking the worsening pandemic seriously.

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump is holding a series of three campaign events across the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Monday



During his first address in Allentown, President Trump took aim at his opponent, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, for his stance on fracking



The president has rallies scheduled in Lititz and Martinsburg later in the day



Former Vice President Joe Biden made several campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday, telling voters he would not ban fracking despite what Trump says

At the first of three campaign rallies in Pennsylvania, Trump told supporters that he wanted to discuss an issue of “existential importance” as he focuses on former Vice President Joe Biden’s policies on energy.

Pennsylvania is the second leading producer of natural gas in the country behind Texas.

Trump claims that Biden would “abolish the entire U.S. oil industry.” Trump says that means no fracking and no jobs for Pennsylvania families, adding “Biden’s plan is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania’s energy sector.”

He is seizing on Biden’s comments in last week’s debate that he would “transition away from the oil industry.”

But Biden sought to clarify later that he was talking about ending federal subsidies for oil companies. He also said “we’re not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”

Biden has also repeatedly pledged not to abolish fracking. Instead, he has called for no new fracking permits on federal lands.

Trump spoke to hundreds of supporters in Allentown as he focuses on the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Biden made his own push to Pennsylvania voters over the weekend, appearing in a series of campaign stops alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, on Saturday.

During his appearances, the former vice president himself further discussed his stance on fracking.

“By the way, folks, I’m not banning fracking in Pennsylvania or anywhere else,” Biden told the crowd, adding: “No matter how many times President Trump lies.”

But Biden's attempts to clarify his remarks do not appear to be stopping the president's attacks.

The president has rallies scheduled in Lititz and Martinsburg later in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.