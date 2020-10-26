WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Office of Special Counsel is investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated the Hatch Act with his Republican National Convention speech in August, the heads of two Democratic-led House committees said Monday.

Rep. Eliot Engel, the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Nita Lowey, the chairwoman of the House Committee on Appropriations – both from New York –released a joint statement saying they’ve confirmed the investigations with the OSC.

In addition, the watchdog group American Oversight said last week it received an email from the OSC revealing that the agency, following the group’s request, has also opened a Hatch Act probe into Pompeo’s promise to release more of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“As we get closer to both this year’s election and his own inevitable return to electoral politics, Mike Pompeo has grown even more brazen in misusing the State Department and the taxpayer dollars that fund it as vehicles for the Administration’s, and his own, political ambitions,” Engel and Lowey said.

“Whether it’s before Secretary Pompeo’s departure or afterwards, the truth about this administration’s corruption will come out,” the congress members added.

The Hatch Act “prohibits Federal employees from engaging in political activities while on duty, in a Government room or building, while wearing an official uniform, or while using a Government vehicle.”

Pompeo came under fire from Democrats and watchdogs for taping a speech in Jerusalem for the Republican convention. The State Department said before the speech that Pompeo was addressing the convention in his “personal capacity” and that the department was not involved in preparing the speech and “will not bear any costs in conjunction with this appearance."

Current and former diplomats, however, have said that it is unlikely the speech, especially given the overseas travel, could have been delivered without the help of government resources such as planes, motorcades, security and staff that might have accompanied him.

Earlier this month, Pompeo vowed that the State Department will do “everything we can to make sure that the American people get a chance to see as much as we can equitably produce” from Clinton’s emails.

Pompeo has scoffed at the suggestion that releasing the emails would violate the Hatch Act.

“Releasing emails for the sake of transparency can't possibly be a violation of the Hatch Act,” he said in response to a reporter’s question on Oct. 14. "That's a ridiculous question."

Even if the Office of Special Counsel – not to be confused with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller – determines Pompeo broke the federal law with his actions, it might not result with the secretary of state being disciplined. The OSC generally refers high-level cases to the president.

In June 2019, the OSC recommended that Trump fire then-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway over her repeated violations of the Hatch Act, but the president resisted.