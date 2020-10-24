President Trump held a whirlwind day of campaigning on Saturday, kicking off the final ten-day stretch until the November elections with rallies in three key swing states.

President Trump first cast his ballot early and in-person in his adopted home state of Florida



Trump held rallies in Lumberton, North Carolina; Circleville, Ohio; and Waukesha, Wisconsin on Saturday before returning to Washington, D.C.

The president started the weekend by casting his ballot early and in-person Saturday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida, telling reporters afterward: “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump says he voted “straight Republican” when he voted early in Florida on Saturday.

Trump had been asked whether he voted for House nominee Laura Loomer, a far-right Republican candidate who has been banned from social media sites because of her racist and anti-Muslim speech.

She is facing incumbent congresswoman Lois Frankel, who has been a political fixture for decades in the Palm Beach County district, where the only Republican to ever run against her, in 2016, lost by 27 percentage points.

West Palm Beach is near his private Mar-a-Lago club. He used to vote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.

Soon after, the president headed out for his busy day of campaigning, with rallies scheduled in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. Here were some of the president's key talking points in each state:

North Carolina

Trump continued to criticize Joe Biden’s stance on COVID during his first official campaign stop of the day at Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton, North Carolina. Trump slammed his opponent for saying during their debate that the country is headed for a dark winter because of the pandemic — something health experts have been warning for months.

“We’re rounding the turn ... our numbers are incredible,” Trump told supporters even as the country’s daily coronavirus tally reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported on Friday.

The U.S. death toll has grown to 223,995, according to the COVID-19 dashboard published by Johns Hopkins University. The total U.S. caseload reported on the site Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16.

Trump also mocked a rally being held by Biden in Pennsylvania because most of his supporters listened while sitting in their cars. The president jokingly said the cars were “too close together, I think.”

Trump said that he watched Biden’s rally as he flew to North Carolina and said it appeared attendees, who were in their cars, weren’t properly socially distancing.

“They weren’t socially distanced,” Trump said.

“You know why we have cases?” Trump added. “’Cause we test so much. And in many ways, it’s good. And in many ways, it’s foolish. In many ways, OK? In many ways it’s very foolish.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.