With nearly ten days left until the presidential elections on Nov. 3, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is turning up the heat on his campaign.

What You Need To Know Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in Pennsylvania on Saturday and sent several high-profile surrogates to stump across the country



Former President Barack Obama delivered an address at Florida International University in Miami on Saturday afternoon



Jon Bon Jovi is set to appear with Biden on Saturday evening; Cher is hosting an event for Biden's campaign in Las Vegas



The push marks a continued effort to court swing state voters with nearly ten days until the Nov. 3 elections

The former Vice President himself made multiple stops in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, along with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, courting swing state voters who — his campaign hopes — have become disillusioned enough with a Trump presidency to vote blue. And leaving no stone unturned, Biden sent several high-profile surrogates to stump for him around the country.

Former President Barack Obama made his second in-person campaign stop for Biden on Saturday, taking the stage at Florida International University in Miami.

The former president spent much of his speech lambasting President Trump’s presidency as a whole, saying the current president has failed the public on multiple levels.

"I did hope that, for the country's sake, he'd show at least a little bit of interest in taking the job seriously,” Obama said of Trump. “That's not how it worked out. He hasn't shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody except himself and his friends."

“With Joe and Kamala at the helm, you won’t have to think about them every single day,” Obama later added. “It won’t be so exhausting, just having a normal president.”

Obama also mentioned President Trump’s own Saturday visit to the Sunshine State, joking that it had been a “tough week” for the incumbent. The president earlier in the day cast his ballot early and in-person in West Palm Beach.

"I understand the president's coming to Florida today,” Obama said. “You think he's hard at work coming up with a plan to get us out of this mess? Well, I don't know because I know he's had a tough week. Everybody's been very unfair to Donald Trump this week."

Later on in the day, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are set to make an appearance alongside Jon Bon Jovi in Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County, an area that went easily Republican four years ago.

In Las Vegas, another musician will hit the campaign trail for Biden: Cher is scheduled to take part in a voter mobilization event with Nevada Rep. Susie Lee at 5 p.m.

Cher’s appearance is part of a two-state swing, as she will also join Biden in Arizona on Sunday.

There is nothing more powerful than folks coming together and using their voices to inspire change. We're hosting a grassroots concert to get people to the polls across the country, and I hope you’ll join us.



Chip in any amount to reserve your spot: https://t.co/Di1AIiRjHa pic.twitter.com/v5wd2lR1wO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

The “Believe” singer is scheduled to join the Black Eyed Peas, Dave Matthews, Ben Platt, and more at Sunday night’s “I Will Vote” concert in Phoenix. Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, along with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will also appear at the event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.