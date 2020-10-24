Millions of people across the state have already cast their ballots here in Florida, and Saturday more people hit polling sites.

The Apopka Community Center was one of the busiest polling sites as far as wait times in Orange County on Saturday, with some voters saying they waited more than an hour.

Voter Sam Seller voted with his mom.

“To actively participate, it's the beauty of being in a republic. It's actually my first time doing it, so it's kind of a strengthening experience,” said Seller.

More than 1.7 million people have voted early across the state.

In Orange County, 92,000 people have cast their ballot in person so far.

The Wichtner family from Mt. Dora came out to vote at the Apopka Community Center Saturday.

“It means a lot to not only us and the children's future, and we wanted to vote for the right platform this year,” said Todd Wichtner.

Witchtner said they didn't mind the 45-minute wait on a Saturday.

“Worth the wait you have a make a difference now is the time.”