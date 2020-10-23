THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Fresh off his final debate against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, President Donald Trump prepares today to again visit what quickly has become one of his favorite destinations — Central Florida.

What You Need To Know The doors open at 1:30 p.m. at The Villages Polo Club



President Trump set to speak at 4:30 p.m.





It’s the president’s third Central Florida visit in less than two weeks as Florida race tightens





After rally in The Villages, the president heads for a rally this evening in Pensacola





It marks Trump’s third appearance to the region in less than two weeks, following rallies in Sanford and Ocala. These visits come naturally as the battle for Florida’s coveted 29 electoral votes tightens into what some polls and observers declare a tossup — with 11 days until the November 3 election.

As a battleground region of a major battleground state, the Trump and Biden camps alike have been especially hot for the I-4 corridor. Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, visited Orlando this week.

Because polls show Trump trailing nationally, he likely couldn’t lose Florida and win the presidency. Trump is scheduled to appear in Pensacola this evening.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Lakeland this weekend, and there are reports that former President Barack Obama will be in the Central Florida area in the next week for Biden.

With tighter control over speaking time, Thursday night’s debate in Nashville, Tennessee, lacked the chaos of the first debate in late September, when Trump repeatedly talked over Biden, who said to the president, “Will you shut up, man?”

Yet the debate was lively, with the candidates going after each other on issues including the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, and race. The president again declared that he has done more for Blacks than anybody since Abraham Lincoln, for which Biden sarcastically called the president “Abraham Lincoln.”

Trump warned of a major economic depression if Biden gets elected, and Biden slammed Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 220,000 lives in the United States.

Though observers said they thought both candidates performed well, Trump claimed victory — saluting late Thursday and early Friday followers on Twitter who touted him as the winner.

Trump’s visit to Ocala last week saw many supporters seek medical help because of extreme heat. Today’s forecast at The Villages calls for scattered thunderstorms and a temperature around 80 degrees at the time of Trump’s appearance.