WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Tuesday reportedly cut short an interview with “60 Minutes” and then threatened to release his own recording of it before the program airs Sunday.

President Donald Trump reportedly cut short an interview with "60 Minutes" on Tuesday because he was upset about the line of questioning



After the interview, Trump tweeted out a video of the interviewer, Lesley Stahl, without a mask



Trump also threatened to release a recording of the interview before it airs "so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about"

According to multiple reports, Trump walked out of the White House interview with Lesley Stahl after 45 minutes because he was frustrated with her line of questioning and then refused to participate in a “walk and talk” segment with Vice President Mike Pence.

A source told CNN the interview was heavily focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon after he ended the interview, Trump tweeted out a five-second video of Stahl, writing: “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come.”

The video of Stahl talking with her producers was taken immediately after the interview had ended and before Stahl had retrieved her personal belongings, which included her mask, CBS News said. She was wearing a mask from the time she entered the White House until immediately before the socially distanced interview, according to the network.

Two hours later, Trump tweeted again about the interview, writing: “I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about ... Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

"60 Minutes," which has a history of interviewing presidential candidates in the run-up to elections, said the White House agreed only to record the interview for its archives, CBS News reported.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller disputed the reporting, writing on Twitter: “Very fake news! No drama, interview was not ended abruptly and we have the receipts from the interview - all of them!”

But the president’s remarks afterward have only escalated the drama. In addition to his tweets, he said during a rally Tuesday night in Erie, Pennsylvania: “You have to watch what we do to ‘60 Minutes,’ you’ll get such a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl is not going to be happy.”