NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. – The Niagara County legislature passed a measure to opt out of New York state’s renewable energy exceptions.

Currently, the state gives a 15-year property tax exemption an assessment increases that come from renewable energy projects.

However, local governments are allowed to opt out. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature decided to do so. The move caused a heated debate during the meeting.

While most members wanted to opt out, one legislator worried it could stop companies like Amazon from coming to Niagara County, because even if they use a lot of green energy like solar panels or wind turbines, they wouldn't be able to get the tax break.

The legislature passed the measure 9 to 5.