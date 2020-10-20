WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called Tuesday for Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The New York Post reported last week on a laptop purportedly belonging to Biden's son Hunter that included material that could be potentially damanging for the Democratic nominee



The authenticity of the emails has not been verified



The FBI is reportedly investigating whether the laptop contents are part of a foreign disinformation campaign, but the national intelligence director said Monday there is no evidence of that

In an interview with “Fox and Friends,” the president accused Biden of “major corruption” after the New York Post reported last week about the contents of a laptop purportedly belonging to Biden’s son Hunter. A copy of the laptop’s hard drive, provided to the Post by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, included potentially damaging material about the Bidens, including an email suggesting that Hunter Biden arranged for a top executive at the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, whose board the younger Biden served on, to meet with Joe Biden while he was still vice president and in charge of U.S. policy toward Ukraine. The authenticity of the emails has not been verified.

Trump has seized on the report as his reelection campaign enters its final two weeks. On Tuesday, he made it clear that he wants an investigation launched before Election Day on Nov. 3.

"We've got to get the attorney general to act,” the president said. “He's got to act, and he's got to act fast. He's got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election."

On Monday, 11 House Republicans sent a letter to Barr also requesting a special counsel be appointed, Fox News reported.

“These alleged revelations raise serious questions about former Vice President Joe Biden’s reported participation with his son’s business, dealings, specifically whether the former vice president (1) received foreign monies during his tenure in the Obama administration and (2) if former Vice President Biden allowed his son to peddle access to his father with foreign business entities,” the letter said.

Multiple media outlets, citing people familiar with the matter, have reported that the FBI is investigating whether the laptop’s contents are part of a foreign disinformation campaign.

John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, told Fox Business on Monday that “there is no intelligence that supports” that the laptop is a product of foreign disinformation.