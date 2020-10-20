MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A poll worker in Memphis, Tennessee, has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” shirts, an elections official said Monday.

The worker was fired Friday after officials received a call from a witness at the Dave Wells Community Center in Memphis, Shelby County Election Commission spokeswoman Suzanne Thompson said.

Tennessee law does not allow voters to wear items bearing the name of a candidate or a political party in a polling place. But state law does not prohibit statements such as “Black Lives Matter,” Thompson said.

The number of voters who were told to leave was not immediately known, but Thompson said it was only a few. The poll worker thought the statements were tied to the Democratic Party, Thompson said.

“That was pretty bad,” she said. “They were not supposed to be turned away.”

“What he did was patently wrong and he was fired,” Thompson added.

But elections administrator Linda Phillips said the employee had been informed several times of the rules surrounding clothes with "Black Lives Matter" slogans, according to a report from local station WREG. Still, the poll worker asked one potential voter to turn their shirt bearing the words inside-out before allowing them to vote.

“He was given very clear instructions. He was given clear instructions the next day, and again didn’t pay attention to them. So he was terminated,” Phillips told WREG.

On Monday alone, at least 29,240 people in Shelby County participated in early voting — the second highest single-day turnout since 2000, according to the Shelby County Election Commission.

Early voter turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 election has been strong in Memphis and throughout Tennessee. Early voting ends Oct. 29 in the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.