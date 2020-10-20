NATIONWIDE — An exclusive Spectrum News/Ipsos poll finds that most residents of Kentucky, Wisconsin, California, Ohio, North Carolina, and Massachusetts generally have positive views of the way their governor is handling the coronavirus pandemic, while residents of Florida do not share the same opinion about their governor.

However, all these states share something in common: They all believe the federal government has done a fair or poor handling of the pandemic and would support statewide mask mandates.

The majority of those polled across these states also believe it will take six months or more for life to go back to normal.

The poll, which was conducted between Oct. 7-15, comes as COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, with less than two weeks to go until the presidential election.

Of those surveyed in the Sunshine State, most were critical of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic. The poll found less than half of residents feel safe with the state’s current level of reopening.

Fifty-six percent of Florida residents polled consider COVID-19 to be the main problem facing the state today, with 52% of residents saying they disapprove of the way Gov. DeSantis is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, 46% of those polled disapprove of the way DeSantis is handling his job as governor. Read more here.

New York’s Gov. Cuomo enjoys a 67% approval rating of those polled for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a 65% approval rating overall.

Among New York City residents, that number is even higher: 73%.

However, that statewide approval rating drops to 50% when explicitly asked about COVID-19 nursing home policies, which has been a point of contention from his critics.

Just 35% of New Yorkers polled have a positive response about the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, compared to a 59% response about the state’s handling of the pandemic.

A whopping 75% of New Yorkers polled said they would agree with a state law mandating masks be worn at all times in public; 71% of respondents believe it will be six months or longer until life returns to normal. Read more here.

In Texas, while those polled believe Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is handling his job as governor well (51% approval to 37% disapproval), residents are more split on his handling of the pandemic (48% approval to 43% disapproval).

Fifty-five percent of those polled believe that the Texas state government is doing a fair or poor job handling the pandemic, with 61% feeling the same about the federal government. Read more here.

In Kentucky, 66% of those polled approve of the way Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is handling the coronavirus pandemic, even higher than the 63% of respondents who approve of his job as governor overall.

Sixty percent of those polled agree that the state should pass a law mandating wearing masks, and 55% do not think that the governor overstepped his authority with executive orders related to COVID-19. Read more here.

A whopping 70% of California residents polled agree that the Golden State should adopt a state law to mandate masks, and the majority of those polled believe in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifty-eight percent of those polled approve of Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, which appears to be consistent with the respondents' overall approval of his handling of his job as governor (56%). Sixty-nine percent of California residents polled believe it will take six months or longer for life to get back to normal. Read more here.

In Wisconsin, a looming movement to recall Democratic Gov. Tony Evers only has support from 33% of Wisconsinites polled, while 50% said they do not support it. Fifty-two percent of respondents approve of the job Gov. Evers is doing both in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and overall as governor.

Among those polled, 68% of Republicans do not approve of the job Gov. Evers is doing on his handling of the pandemic, compared to 28% who do. 77% of Democrats approve of Gov. Evers' handling of the pandemic.

While it appears Gov. Evers is supported by a majority of residents who responded to the poll, 64% have an unfavorable view of the state’s handling of the pandemic. However, that is dwarfed by the number who have an unfavorable view of the federal government’s handling: 70%.

A massive 82% of those polled support direct aid payments to Wisconsin farmers who suffered economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

Though some Ohio state representatives in Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s party attempted to impeach him, 67% of Buckeye State residents polled approve of the job he is doing as governor, with a further 61% opposed to the movement to impeach.

Sixty-five percent of those polled approve of Gov. DeWine’s handling of the pandemic, with 53% supporting the state government’s role in the pandemic. Seventy percent of those surveyed believe it will take six months or more to return to normal. Read more here.

Fifty-five percent of North Carolina residents polled appear to agree on two things: Coronavirus is the main problem facing the Tar Heel State today, and the state’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, is doing a good job handling it.

Fifty-three percent of those polled approve of the job Gov. Cooper is doing overall, though they’re split on how the state government is handling the pandemic, with 47% responding positively and 49% responding negatively.

Meanwhile, 64% of those polled agree that the state should pass a law mandating the wearing of masks. Read more here.

In Massachusetts, 73% of those polled approve of the job Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who recently said he would not back President Trump’s re-election bid, is doing as governor, with 65% responding favorably to the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those polled, 82% of Democrats and 63% of Republicans approve of Gov. Baker's handling of the pandemic, compared to 31% of Republicans and 14% of Democrats who do not approve.

Gov. Baker enjoys 73% approval from respondents on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, 75% of respondents believe it will take 6 months or longer for things to get back to normal. Read more here.

Read more about the polling methodology and findings here.